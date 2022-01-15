Deal Alert! Walmart Is Offering 50% Off This Vacuum That Shoppers Say Is Great for Pet Hair
If you're in the market for a cleaning device that will help keep your floors spotless, but have been holding off for the perfect deal, now is your chance to invest in a customer-favorite upright vacuum.
The Shark Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum usually costs $199, but it's currently on sale for just $99 at Walmart. Designed to tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris on hard surfaces and carpets, it's equipped with strong suction power. Aptly named, the vacuum is a breeze to navigate around furniture and throughout the home thanks to its swivel steering feature.
Another handy feature called out in the vacuum's name? The "lift away" function for above-floor cleaning. Simply step on the release pedal and lift the pod as a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, ceiling fans, blinds, shelves, and more. It also comes with a crevice tool you can attach to its extendable hose to target hard-to-reach areas, like on window sills and between couch cushions.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (orig. $199); walmart.com
The vacuum's efficient seal and HEPA filter captures 99.9% of dust and allergens, so you won't find dust flying through the air or collection elsewhere as you clean. Also worth noting is the vacuum's extra-large dust cup. Its high capacity lets you clean for a long time without having to stop to empty it. But when it does get full, it's easy to empty since it's detachable.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing that it's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and sturdy. Customers also say they're impressed with vacuum's suction power, and many rave that it easily picks up dog and cat hair. One shopper even claimed it worked so much better than their older vacuums that they didn't realize how dirty their carpets were until they used it.
Upgrade your home cleaning routine, and head to Walmart to shop the Shark Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum while it's 50 percent off.
- Deal Alert! Walmart Is Offering 50% Off This Vacuum That Shoppers Say Is Great for Pet Hair
- Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Cutest Cooling Pajamas That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'
- All Eyes Were on Megan Fox's Sexy Cutout Skirt During Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly
- Nordstrom's Home Essentials Sale Has 1,500+ Deals to Cozy Up Your Home — Up to 64% Off