Amazon Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Dysons for This Under-$200 Shark Vacuum That 'Makes Cleaning So Easy'
While it should come as no surprise that top vacuum cleaners often cost an arm and a leg, you don't need to spend several hundreds of dollars to get a powerful device. In fact, right now you won't have to stray too far for a good deal: the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $199 at Amazon — but not for much longer.
The highly reviewed upright model is complete with a self-cleaning brush that's powerful enough to pick up everything from pet hair to dust to grime. Use it on both hardwood floors and carpets thanks to the suction control slider that can be altered at any time. The brush can even be detached to easily clean above-ground areas like stairs and upholstered pieces of furniture. Plus, the swivel steering makes it effortless to reach under the bed or couch.
Designed with anti-allergen technology, the vacuum includes a HEPA filter that catches over 99.9 percent of dust and allergens, according to the brand, making it easier to breathe in common spaces. It also boasts a bagless dust cup that's easily removed, so emptying all that dirt is no longer a pain.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner, $199 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, saying it's the "best vacuum for pets" and even calling it "better than a Dyson." Another user wrote, "this is the least I have ever paid for a vacuum cleaner, and yet it's my favorite."
"Love this vacuum!" one five-star reviewer shared. "We had a Dyson animal from about 10 years ago, and we did a comparison between the two. This one kicked the crap out of the Dyson. I'm so pleased with it. It makes vacuuming fun and I don't get upset when my toddlers make a mess because it's an excuse to pull out the new vacuum. Love the anti-hair warp feature too!"
"I am so beyond happy with this vacuum," another person said. "It practically pulls me along with it as it glides over my rugs and sucks up everything in its path. I barely have to push it, and it makes cleaning so easy that I semi-enjoy the task. My advice to anyone reading this: If you are making a decision between a very expensive vacuum and a moderately priced vacuum, please don't let the high $$$ sign convince you that it is somehow a better product. Do yourself and your aching back a favor and buy the Shark."
Head to Amazon and shop the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner for just $199 while this 29 percent off deal lasts.
- Amazon Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Dysons for This Under-$200 Shark Vacuum That 'Makes Cleaning So Easy'
- Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32
- This Portable Air Conditioner Makes Homes Feel Like a 'Walk-In Fridge Cooler,' and It's $349 Off
- The 11 Most Stylish Area Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Budget