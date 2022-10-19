This Powerful Shark Vacuum That More Than 22,300 Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

"It's gross yet satisfying emptying the canister after each cleaning session"

By Isabel Garcia
Published on October 19, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Photo: Amazon

If you've been searching for a reliable cleaning gadget to deep clean your floors, here's your chance to save on a vacuum that tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

Right now, Amazon is offering 20 percent off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum. The powerful vacuum is equipped with strong suction power to easily take care of dust, crumbs, and debris. To seamlessly move between floor types, its power switch lets you use the brush roll to tackle embedded dirt on carpets or shut it off to clean bare floors.

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Another huge draw? The vacuum has swivel steering, making it a breeze to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces. Plus, it weighs just 13.7 pounds, which is light for an upright vacuum, considering models typically weigh between 13 and 18 pounds.

For minimal maintenance as you clean, it has a 30-foot power cord and a large dust cup. So you can cover a lot of ground before you need to find a new power outlet or empty the dustbin. The vacuum also has a complete anti-allergen seal — which includes a HEPA filter — that traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens.

The multifunctional gadget can clean above-floor messes, too. All you have to do is press a button to lift up the detachable pod to clean stairs, upholstered furniture, curtains, and more.

A popular product at Amazon, the vacuum has racked up more than 22,300 five-star ratings. Customers can't stop raving about its "astounding power," with one five-star reviewer saying, "It picked up everything like a dream." And another wrote, "It's gross yet satisfying emptying the canister after each cleaning session because that's just how much it sucks the pet hair up!"

Others have called out that the vacuum is "easy to maneuver" and even "fits under low furniture. Some are so impressed by the Shark vacuum that they prefer it over the pricier options on the market. "This is one of the best vacuums I have ever owned and that includes the Dyson that I own," a shopper shared.

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum before the savings expire.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
vacuum cleaners
Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Showstopping Vacuum Deals Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 76% Off
PEAS Vacuum Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon's October Prime Day Has Hundreds of Black Friday-Level Deals on Vacuums — and These Are the 20 Best
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
Shoppers Say This Self-Emptying Roomba Is 'Unbeatable' — and It's 38% Off at Amazon Right Now
Early Cleaning Gadget Deals Roundup Tout
Make Your Floors Sparkle with These Cleaning Gadgets That Are Up to 78% Off Before Amazon's Prime Sale
Pet Hair Vacuums
The 7 Best Pet Hair Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Vacuums
Roomba, Bissell, and Shark Vacuum Cleaners Are Majorly Discounted at Amazon — Up to $250 Off
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now
vacuum cleaners
The 7 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2022
Bissell Zing canister vacuum
Shoppers Are Shamelessly Replacing Their $300 Vacuums with This Powerful $59 Bissell