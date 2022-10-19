If you've been searching for a reliable cleaning gadget to deep clean your floors, here's your chance to save on a vacuum that tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

Right now, Amazon is offering 20 percent off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum. The powerful vacuum is equipped with strong suction power to easily take care of dust, crumbs, and debris. To seamlessly move between floor types, its power switch lets you use the brush roll to tackle embedded dirt on carpets or shut it off to clean bare floors.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Another huge draw? The vacuum has swivel steering, making it a breeze to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces. Plus, it weighs just 13.7 pounds, which is light for an upright vacuum, considering models typically weigh between 13 and 18 pounds.

For minimal maintenance as you clean, it has a 30-foot power cord and a large dust cup. So you can cover a lot of ground before you need to find a new power outlet or empty the dustbin. The vacuum also has a complete anti-allergen seal — which includes a HEPA filter — that traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens.

The multifunctional gadget can clean above-floor messes, too. All you have to do is press a button to lift up the detachable pod to clean stairs, upholstered furniture, curtains, and more.

A popular product at Amazon, the vacuum has racked up more than 22,300 five-star ratings. Customers can't stop raving about its "astounding power," with one five-star reviewer saying, "It picked up everything like a dream." And another wrote, "It's gross yet satisfying emptying the canister after each cleaning session because that's just how much it sucks the pet hair up!"

Others have called out that the vacuum is "easy to maneuver" and even "fits under low furniture. Some are so impressed by the Shark vacuum that they prefer it over the pricier options on the market. "This is one of the best vacuums I have ever owned and that includes the Dyson that I own," a shopper shared.

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum before the savings expire.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

