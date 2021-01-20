Amazon Shoppers Say Vacuuming Is Now Their ‘Favorite Chore’ Thanks to This Powerful Shark Vacuum That’s 34% Off

"This vacuum made vacuuming my quarantine hobby," one shopper explained. "The first time I used it on my carpet and rugs, I was horrified by how filthy everything had been. I especially love that the chamber is clear so I can see everything I've just vacuumed up. At the beginning of quarantine, I used it almost daily. I vacuumed all the way under my bed, in closets, on shelves, every single place I could think of. As someone who only somewhat liked vacuuming previously, this vacuum genuinely made it my favorite chore."