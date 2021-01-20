Amazon Shoppers Say Vacuuming Is Now Their ‘Favorite Chore’ Thanks to This Powerful Shark Vacuum That’s 34% Off
Cold weather is in full force, which means that the heat's been cranked up and mud and snow are invariably being tracked in from winter storms. That also means you're likely battling a new pest: an influx of dust and dirt. If your current vacuum cleaner simply isn't sucking up all that extra winter grime, look to the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum that's on sale at Amazon right now.
The lightweight vacuum cleaner, built with a completely sealed HEPA system, is powerful enough to trap 99.9 percent of dust and allergens. It can hold up to 2.2 quarts of dust, so it's ready for heavy-duty cleaning without interruption, and it can easily maneuver a multitude of surfaces, from thick rugs to wood floors. Even hard-to-reach places can be fully cleansed thanks to the advanced swivel design, which provides excellent control around furniture and other obstacles. The vacuum is also equipped with a detachable pod for scrubbing dirty stairs, upholstery caked in pet hair, and the dusty tops of drapes.
The Shark vacuum has garnered over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers stunned to write that their mindset has been fundamentally shifted — they actually look forward to vacuuming the house.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift Away Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $164.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
"This vacuum made vacuuming my quarantine hobby," one shopper explained. "The first time I used it on my carpet and rugs, I was horrified by how filthy everything had been. I especially love that the chamber is clear so I can see everything I've just vacuumed up. At the beginning of quarantine, I used it almost daily. I vacuumed all the way under my bed, in closets, on shelves, every single place I could think of. As someone who only somewhat liked vacuuming previously, this vacuum genuinely made it my favorite chore."
Even Amazon shoppers who have long despised vacuuming can get behind the power and capability of this Shark vacuum cleaner.
"After years of buying crappy vacuums, I've finally found a winner," another shopper said, adding, "This thing is great and I can't recall having ever said that about a vacuum I've bought. I've been using it for a couple months now and while I'll never turn into someone who loves to vacuum, I'm at least still very pleased with the job it does and how easy it is to use."
Nab this highly rated vacuum for just $165 on Amazon while the sale lasts.
