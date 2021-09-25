It's 'Grossly Satisfying' to See How Much Gunk This Shark Vacuum Can Pick Up, and It's on Sale
Vacuuming your home is one chore you just can't skip, but when you have a powerful upright vacuum at the ready, you might not even want to. Say hello to your next cleaning companion that'll make your home look like it was tidied up by the pros: the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum. And lucky for you, the "must-have" vacuum is on sale for $160 at Amazon.
When you buy a Shark, you know you're getting a quality-made vacuum that'll last for years and get the job done right. And if you need a bit of convincing, over 15,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the best-selling vacuum cleaner. In fact, one reviewer even says the Shark Navigator is the "only vac you'll ever need." Now that's high praise.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The upright vacuum is designed to clean your entire house with "super strong suction" that grabs everything from dirt to dust to pet debris in minutes. Whether you're vacuuming carpets, tiles, or hardwood, the Shark Navigator can tackle mess with ease thanks to its lightweight build and intuitive swivel head. Since it's easy to maneuver, it also easily cleans around tables and chairs, as well as under the sofa.
And once it pulls in pet dander and dust bunnies into the full-size canister, there's no way gunk can get back in the air either. That's because the vacuum is made with a HEPA filtration system that locks allergens inside, so sneezing while cleaning is no longer an issue. It's no wonder reviews say "you'll be surprised how powerful this thing is."
While this is primarily an upright vacuum, you'll also love that the dust pod can be removed, essentially converting itself into a handheld cleaner. That means you'll not only get a good cleaning on your carpets and tiles, but also on stairs, furniture, and even in your car. And it's "grossly satisfying to see how much this Shark picks up." Plus, it comes with upholstery and crevice tool attachments that let you get to hard-to-reach areas like tight corners and air vents.
"This is the first Shark I have bought and my mind was blown," writes an Amazon shopper. "I was instantly amazed at the suction power and how quiet it was compared to my other [vacuums]. And when I vacuumed up cat litter, it didn't go flying everywhere! It is extremely easy to use the hose part and it snaps back in, no shoving it in if it's tight enough, so dust doesn't fly everywhere. And the lift-away part is great for stairs. It is very lightweight and easy to maneuver… If you are not sure about investing in a Shark, do it!"
"After vacuuming the carpet with my Dyson, I went over the same area with this guy. Wow, it picked up a ton of more hair. My carpet looks like I had it professionally cleaned," writes another. "Beside cleaning up dog and cat hair, it is also fabulous cleaning up spilled cat litter."
Ready to get the deepest clean that'll make you "appalled but satisfied" by how much it picks up? Go with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum while it's on sale for $160.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- It's 'Grossly Satisfying' to See How Much Gunk This Shark Vacuum Can Pick Up, and It's on Sale
- Amazon's Outlet Dropped 6,000+ Fall Fashion Deals Right Under Our Noses — but These Are the 10 Best
- Zappos Has a Secret Marketplace with Over 1,800 Luxury Bedding Items — Here Are the 10 Best
- Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Better' Thanks to This On-Sale Bissell Steam Cleaner