Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Works So Well, It's 'Grossly Satisfying' — and It's on Sale
Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, but there are already plenty of sale opportunities to shop. Amazon has discounted countless items, including tech devices, fall fashion, and home essentials, allowing shoppers to save big all week long. And one deal not to be missed is on the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, which is marked down to $160 right now.
The upright vacuum, which has over 14,700 perfect ratings, comes with the brand's anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter, which traps 99 percent of dust and dirt found in the air. Its extra-large dust cup can sustain entire cleaning sessions without needing to be emptied, while the lightweight swivel design makes maneuvering around furniture a breeze. For hard-to-reach places, simply lift away the detachable pod to clean along stairs, curtains, or ceiling fans. The vacuum also comes with two removable attachments — an upholstery tool and a crevice tool — for more thorough cleaning.
Buy It! Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (was $199.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say the heavy-duty vacuum works so well, the amount of pet hair, dust, and dirt it removes is "grossly satisfying." One reviewer said it was both "amazing and horrifying" how much got sucked into the vacuum, claiming the cleaner has "truly changed how they feel about vacuuming." Another boldly said its effectiveness "beats the $500 models," they've tried before.
"The swivel steering makes for easy control," they wrote. "The sound is so much quieter than our old one that our dog now walks away instead of running into the next room! The first time I used it, I had to empty it five times as it got so much more dog hair, etc. than our old one. This is one fine vacuum."
"On the first day I did a wood floor and two carpeted rooms, and you can see from the photo how much dust and pet hair was in the container," another shopper said. "I was appalled, but satisfied I'd chosen well. The carpet in my bedroom needs to be replaced, but it looks even better. The thick newer carpet in my family room looks great after only one day. I haven't even used the attachments yet, but I already know I've made a good selection with the model."
Shop the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum while it's on sale for $160 on Amazon ahead of Labor Day.
