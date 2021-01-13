Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ By How Much Pet Hair and Dust This Shark Vacuum Grabs — and It’s on Sale

Don't wait until spring to give your home a good cleaning. You're naturally indoors more during winter, so it's a prime time to get rid of allergens, dirt, and excessive pet hair. If you can't rely on your current vacuum to get the job done, consider grabbing the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale on Amazon.
The heavy-duty vacuum is equipped with the brand's anti-allergen complete seal technology and a HEPA filter, which claim to trap 99 percent of dust and allergens in the air. It can be run across multiple surfaces in your home, including carpets and hardwood floors, and the lightweight swivel design allows for easy maneuvering around furniture. And to clean anything from stairs to upholstery, just detach the lift-away pod.
The vacuum cleaner has over 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it works better than more expensive vacuums they've owned. One reviewer claims the bagless design makes it a breeze to empty after each use, while another said it's "truly changed" how they feel about vacuuming thanks to its strong suction power.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $174.27 (orig. $229); amazon.com
"This exceeded expectations, especially for the cost, and the first time we used it we were truly shocked at how much dust and pet hair our previous vacuum had missed," said one shopper. "We couldn't decide whether it was amazing or horrifying. I really like the narrow profile and swivel design for getting around furniture. It works really well on our hardwood floors as well as our carpet."
"I like this vacuum model because it's light enough for me to carry up and down the stairs, the canister lifts off of the base and makes vacuuming carpeted stairs a breeze, and it's easy to keep clean. It's not loud, and picks up all of the pet hair without getting clogged," shared another.
For a limited time, you can snag this best-selling vacuum cleaner for just $174 on Amazon.