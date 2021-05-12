Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Cleaner Rivals Their $500 Models — and It's on Sale

"If this vacuum was the star of a movie it would receive an Oscar," wrote one person. "I have a small house with wood laminate, carpet, and rugs, and it works amazingly on everything. There's no cord so it's so easy to go from room to room. Plus it has this swivel thing that can go under the couches, beds, TV console, everything. I won't tell you how much I had to empty out the canister. I guess my previous vacuums were terrible."