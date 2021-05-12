Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Cleaner Rivals Their $500 Models — and It's on Sale
Shark vacuum cleaners come highly esteemed for their incredible suction power, ease of use, and durability. The only downside to pursuing the brand's top-notch models? The steep prices. Luckily, Amazon often discounts popular Shark vacuums at random. For example, you can snag the Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Cordless Bagless Vacuum for only $130 right now.
The upright vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a highly efficient two-speed brushroll that can be run across carpets, tile, and hardwood floors. Reviewers say the battery lasts long enough to make it through the entire cleaning process before needing to be placed on the charging stand. The cleaner is easy to move from room to room, thanks to its cordless and lightweight design — one shopper said it's "great for someone with back pain," since it weighs just 7 ½ pounds. As an added bonus, the bagless feature only uses washable filters.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Cordless Bagless Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
With over 8,300 five-star ratings, the vacuum has loads of shoppers hooked on its cleaning abilities — one person said it's so good, it rivals their $500 vacuum cleaner. Even reviewers with multiple dogs and cats claim it sucks up every single strand of hair, piece of litter, and particle of dust and dirt in their home.
"If this vacuum was the star of a movie it would receive an Oscar," wrote one person. "I have a small house with wood laminate, carpet, and rugs, and it works amazingly on everything. There's no cord so it's so easy to go from room to room. Plus it has this swivel thing that can go under the couches, beds, TV console, everything. I won't tell you how much I had to empty out the canister. I guess my previous vacuums were terrible."
"This is the best little vacuum cleaner in the universe," said another shopper. "Everything about the design is thoughtful. It's convenient to take apart and empty, put back together, remove and clean the filter, and recharge. Ease of use is unparalleled due to the lightweight, rotating head. All my life I have hated vacuuming, and I still don't adore it, but this little cordless machine takes away 88 percent of the intrinsic aggravation. I have three hair-shedding pets and it takes care of everything efficiently."
Head to Amazon and grab the Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Cordless Bagless Vacuum while it's discounted to $130 for a limited time.
