Amazon Shoppers Are Impressed by How Much 'Yuck' This 'Miracle' Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up — and It's on Sale
With spring cleaning season in full swing, now's the time to invest in gadgets that can thoroughly freshen up your home.
If your floors are in desperate need of a deep clean, start with the powerful Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum while it's marked down by 33 percent on Amazon. Equipped with strong suction power, the upright device easily picks up dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpets. It also features swivel steering and a lightweight design, so it's easy to navigate around from baseboard to baseboard.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, $133.89 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
For targeted above-floor cleaning, the vacuum comes with a long hose and a wand attachment. That means you can finally reach oft-neglected areas, like cobwebbed ceiling corners and dusty windowsill. You'll also get a brush attachment (which has a swivel head!) that works great on carpets as well as upholstery covered in pet fur.
With a spacious dust cup, it can tackle plenty of ground throughout your home in one go. When the canister does fill up, emptying it out is a breeze since there's no bag to change out. All you have to do is remove it and push a button.
Another noteworthy feature is the vacuum's multi-level filtration, which includes a HEPA filter. It's designed to capture and trap 99.9 percent of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.
Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum, which has racked up more than 3,200 perfect ratings. They are impressed by how much "yuck" the "miracle" vacuum's "amazing" suction power picks up.
One reviewer observed that "what it pulled up out of our freshly vacuumed carpet after the first go was… shocking." And according to a reviewer whose home was covered in dog hair, the suction is so strong, they "no longer have to go over floors twice."
Previous Dyson owners are impressed, too, with one saying the Shark "is more effective than the Dyson Animal."
Ready to snap up a powerful device that will make your floors and carpets look brand new? Head to Amazon to shop the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum before these savings expire.
