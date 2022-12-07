Shoppers Say This Shark Vacuum Makes Carpets 'Feel and Look Brand New Again' — and It's on Sale at Target

 It comes with three accessories to clean hard-to-reach spaces

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on December 7, 2022 10:00 PM

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum - NV141
Photo: Target

Spending more time indoors during the winter means more time spent with irritating allergens like dust and pet hair. If you've been searching for a vacuum that can tackle and eliminate both with ease, you can score deals on an allergen-reducing option with Target's vacuum sale.

The Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum works on carpet and hard flooring to remove unwanted allergens from your home. It features Shark's anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filtration to capture 99.9 percent of dust, dander, and more irritants, so you can breathe easier. Plus, it's on sale right now, so you can snag the cleaning device for 25 percent off.

The vacuum's large 3XL capacity dust cup also makes it easier for you to clean for longer periods without having to stop to empty the cup. When it is time for emptying, the cup can be removed and emptied in seconds — without having to get your hands dirty while cleaning it. The vacuum's ease of use can also be found in its swivel steering design that moves with you, so you can maneuver around furniture with little effort.

Target

Buy It! Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

For other hard-to-reach spots and tight spaces (think: stairs, ceilings, behind couches, and window frames), you can use the 10-foot extendable hose with the three attachable accessories, including the upholstery tool, dusting brush, and crevice tool. The vacuum's dual speed setting makes it easy to switch between flooring types, along with a brush roll on and off switch that lets you clean hardwood floors safely.

The Shark vacuum is particularly useful for households with pet hair, according to shoppers. One pet owner, who has two wooly coat Siberian huskies that "shed a lot," shared that the vacuum "has a huge canister," which is helpful for the "tons of hair" they vacuum up. The shopper recommended cleaning the brush roll regularly, particularly if your device is picking up a lot of hair. Another reviewer said the vacuum "gets so much dust, it's stunning," and added that it's "not terribly heavy or hard to take upstairs."

Shoppers have also raved about the suction power of the vacuum. One reviewer wrote that they are "thoroughly disgusted, yet extremely happy" by how much dust and cat fur the vacuum "sucked out" of their carpet." A last shopper agreed and said that it made their carpet "feel and look brand new again." They added that the "amount of dust and pet hair it sucks up is unreal."

If you're in need of an upright vacuum to capture all of your home's allergens, add the Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright to your virtual cart while it's $50 off today.

