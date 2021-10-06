Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Mop 'Cuts Through Dirt Like a Dream' — and It's on Sale
Although a vacuum cleaner is sure to pick up all the crumbs and bits of dirt scattered around the house, it isn't designed to grab everything. So on those days when you're deep cleaning the house, you're going to also want to pull out a trusty steam mop, one that's powerful enough to scrub away all the dirt that's latched onto the floor.
Amazon shoppers suggest the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop — and it's currently on sale. The 2-in-1 steamer and mop is built with three steam controls to dust, mop, and scrub all kinds of floors, like hardwood and tile. It's also designed with a removable handheld steamer, allowing you to reach the drapes, above the oven, the tips of the windows, and more.
To use it, simply fill the tank with water, attach a dirt grip pad, and get to work. You'll be able to blast out hot steam with the press of a button — quickly removing even the most stuck-on messes — and when you're done cleaning, simply toss the mop pad into the laundry to wash and use it again. Along with the removable steamer, the mop comes with a set of accessories, including a 3-foot hose, triangle scrubber head with pad, and a mop head.
Buy It! Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop, $159.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, calling it the "best mop ever" and writing that it "cuts through dirt like a dream." Another user says, "It leaves my floors feeling so, so much cleaner than using a normal mop, or heaven forbid a Swiffer mop."
"I love this mop!" one five-star reviewer shares. "It literally does everything you need for cleaning, doesn't require the purchase of pads or distilled water, and it even steams my clothes. It's perfect for cleaning my small home, and it only takes me about 10 minutes on the floors. The floors feel cleaner with this steam mop than any Swiffer or old school mop and cleaning liquids that I've used before. This is honestly the best purchase I've made this year."
"This to me is the equivalent of a professional deep clean DIY so it saves you a lot of time and money," another user says. "It is very easy to use and it really makes a difference on cleaning basically everything. I clean the floors, the stove, and the bathroom in a fraction of time, in a fraction of effort, and in a fraction of money! The hot steam facilitates the job. I am always recommending this product to friends and family."
Whether you're looking to add a steam mop to the cleaning arsenal or simply are tired of using a run-of-the-mill mop, shop the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop while it's on sale.
