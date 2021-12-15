Shoppers Actually Look Forward to Cleaning with This Cordless Stick Vacuum, and It's on Sale Now

Even Dyson owners are impressed with this vacuum. "We have a Dyson cordless on our main floor that we use on a daily basis," one wrote. "We wanted a second vacuum for our basement and workout space and debated getting this versus [a] second Dyson. We decided to go with this shark vacuum due to the lower cost. Wow! I'm blown away after a couple of uses... It sits a little higher off the floor, which is great because it is able to suck up larger items like pieces of dog food or pebbles that the Dyson just pushes around. It's extremely easy to use! So glad we saved several hundred dollars by buying this Shark."