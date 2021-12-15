Shoppers Actually Look Forward to Cleaning with This Cordless Stick Vacuum, and It's on Sale Now
If you're looking for an easy way to clean everyday messes on your floors, Amazon shoppers recommend this lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner. And it happens to be on sale right now, too.
Currently 20 percent off at Amazon, the Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum has a high-speed motor and a bristle brush roll that cleans up dirt, pet hair, and other debris from hard floors and carpets. Since it's lightweight, slim, and cordless, the device is super easy to maneuver around the house and even under furniture. Plus, it has LED lights that help illuminate debris that you might've been missing. Even better, it has a large dustbin that you can empty directly into the trash — without getting your hands dirty.
It also converts into a handheld vacuum to tackle upholstery, stairs, windows, baseboards, and car interior. And for more targeted above-floor cleaning, the vacuum comes with two attachments: a crevice tool and a pet-multi tool.
The vacuum has more than 1,300 five-star ratings from customers who say it performs well and is great for cleaning quick messes. Some even say they look forward to vacuuming because the vacuum's amazing suction power and maneuverability make it easy to clean their home.
"I love my Shark!" a reviewer wrote. "We have an almost 2-year-old, a baby on the way, and a 75-pound dog who sheds like crazy — this picked up all the dirt, snacks, and dog hair that is left on the carpet and hardwood floors. It's also super lightweight, which makes it easier to just grab it for a quick vacuum. It also works great [getting] all the crumbs from the car."
Even Dyson owners are impressed with this vacuum. "We have a Dyson cordless on our main floor that we use on a daily basis," one wrote. "We wanted a second vacuum for our basement and workout space and debated getting this versus [a] second Dyson. We decided to go with this shark vacuum due to the lower cost. Wow! I'm blown away after a couple of uses... It sits a little higher off the floor, which is great because it is able to suck up larger items like pieces of dog food or pebbles that the Dyson just pushes around. It's extremely easy to use! So glad we saved several hundred dollars by buying this Shark."
