If you thought all the deals ended with Black Friday, you're in luck: Cyber Monday is officially here, and Amazon is still marking down tons of items, whether you're looking for shoes and sweaters or a top-rated air purifier. And if it's a robot vacuum you're after, don't overlook the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base. Right now, you can save 50 percent on the beloved device — but only until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.
This super smart appliance features a multi-surface brush, dual-spinning side brushes, and powerful suction that picks up dirt, debris, and pet dander from both carpets and floor. The robot vacuum maps out your entire home, then cleans row by row in every room without repeating areas, rather than opting for a random pattern.
Unlike many other robot vacuum cleaners, the Shark will return to its charging port and actually empty all of the dirt into a base that's large enough to hold up to 45 days worth of debris — now you won't have to empty the device every few days. Plus, the vacuum can be commanded via the smart app or by voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it "life changing" and "way better than Roomba." Another reviewer said: "My only regret is we didn't buy it sooner."
"My expectations have been exceeded on almost every level by the Shark IQ robot vacuum," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have it set to run daily… it never fails. Once I had an internet outage lasting over 48 hours. So naturally the vacuum did not run. I have a white lab and there was a noticeable difference in the house and carpet and hardwood floors. I bought Eufy for upstairs, but it doesn't make the cut; I think I am just going to buy another model like this. The self-emptying bin is a game changer."
"I am a pet sitter and dog trainer. I also own three dogs, a cat, and we have a lot of animals outside too," another user said. "We live on a little farm with just over five acres. Nothing is paved, so there is a lot of dirt outside to be tracked in. I was sweeping my floors three to fours times a day and still was unable to keep up. I have used my broom only a couple times since I got this guy!"
