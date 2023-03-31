This Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Say Cuts Down Their Cleaning Time Is $300 Off Today

There's nothing more exciting than those first few days of spring when the weather begins to warm up. More sunshine means warmer air, blossoming flowers, and lots of time spent outside — and that's why there tends to be an influx of grass, mud, and sand in your home.

Instead of just upping your cleaning routine (who has time for that?), having a robot vacuum that zips around your home capturing everything from dirt and dust to crumbs and pet hair is key to freeing up your schedule, so you can actually enjoy the wonderful weather outside. And for today only, Walmart slashed the price of a top-rated Shark robot vacuum cleaner, just in time for spring.

Right now, you can get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for just $299, which is a whopping $300 less than its original price of $600. If you've been holding out on getting a robot vacuum cleaner, Walmart's flash sale on Shark devices is the perfect time to finally snag one.

Among the vast sea of robot vacuum cleaners, it can be confusing to know which one is best for you. What separates this Shark robot cleaner from others is the extra large self-emptying tank. Not only does the smart vacuum methodically weave across the floor to clean row by row, but when it gets full, it travels back to its base, where it automatically empties debris. The base can hold up to 45 days' worth of dirt, so you only have to think about emptying it every few weeks.

The low-lift vacuum can also be programmed to clean when you want it to — you can schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms using the SharkClean app or voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

And thanks to strong suction brushes, the robot is able to trap larger pieces of trash, small debris, and pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. It even has a self-cleaning brushroll to prevent hair from getting stuck, and small, angled brushes that can get into crevices and corners. When it needs to recharge, the vacuum cleaner automatically returns to its dock.

With dozens of five-star ratings on Walmart, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is beloved by shoppers. Pet owners say that they are "shocked" by how much pet hair this "powerhouse" of a vacuum picks up. Other reviewers say it's "incredibly easy to set up" and saves them so much cleaning time. And while some robot vacuums can be loud, shoppers love how "quiet" this model is.

For today only, you can get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for just $300 with Walmart's flash sale. And if you're looking for a stick or upright vacuum to add to your home collection instead, shop more Shark devices that are on sale at Walmart below.

