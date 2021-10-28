The Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Keeps 'Carpets and Floors Spotless' Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon
Now that many of us are heading back to the office and resuming pre-pandemic activities, you may not have time to constantly clean your home. That's why smart cleaning devices like robot vacuums are game-changers for keeping dust and dirt out of your space. And today only, you can get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever.
The popular robot vacuum has a self-emptying base that holds up to 30 days-worth of debris, so you can forget about the device for a month at a time. It has powerful suction that works on both carpets and hard floors, angled side brushes that can get into corners and crevices, and a self-cleaning brushroll that removes hair as it cleans. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can schedule cleanings with voice control.
Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $318.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Typically, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum goes for $600, but right now, you can get it for $319, which is even lower than its Black Friday price. And if you need more convincing, simply head to the reviews section, where more than 14,200 Amazon shoppers have given the device a five-star rating.
"I love this robot vacuum," one wrote. "Seriously, this product has changed my life. My house is so much cleaner. We have hardwood floors, and every speck of dust shows. I programmed it to clean on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and I'm amazed at how much it picks up. I never knew there was so much lint in my house."
Another shopper said, "App was easy to set up. Mapping the house was done automatically. Off it went. Now for three days, it has got the carpet and floors spotless. Picked up all the dog hair and even leaves he bought in. It picked up paper clips and toothpicks. Just start it up and let it go. Don't have to worry about anything."
You only have until 3 a.m. ET to take advantage of this incredible deal, so we recommend grabbing the customer-loved Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for its lowest price ever before it's too late.
