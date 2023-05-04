A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon

 “I am really amazed at how much dirt this thing picks up”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
Photo: Amazon

If your floor cleaning gadgets are due for an upgrade, consider starting with this robot vacuum while it's on major sale.

Amazon just slashed the price of the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum by 45 percent, bringing it down to its cheapest price ever. With powerful suction and row-by-row navigation, the smart cleaning device tackles carpets and hard floors. It cleans everything from dirt and crumbs to dust and pet hair. It even has a self-cleaning brush roll, so hair won't get stuck in it. Designed with convenience in mind, it will automatically return to its charging base when its battery gets low. And when it's recharged, it'll pick up right where it left off.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970
Amazon

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

The vacuum has a slim profile, meaning it can get to hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Plus, it has dual spinning side brushes that are designed to capture debris from edges. Also worth calling out? The vacuum's multi-stage filtration captures 99.9 percent of dust, pet allergens, and dander.

There are several ways to control the robot vacuum, including the SharkClean app that lets you schedule cleanings. You can also go hands-free and use voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one saying that it "navigates perfectly" and another writing, "I am really amazed at how much dirt this thing picks up."

One shopper wrote, "This vacuum has great suction, cleans in a consistent pattern, and doesn't miss anything." They also added, "This vacuum never gets stuck transitioning from different surfaces nor does it get stuck under the couch, chairs, or the entertainment center."

Even pet parents are impressed, with one saying, "This vacuum is a must for pet owners," and noting that it's "amazing at picking up dog and cat hair."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum before the savings disappear!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

BaubleBar May Sale
BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10
Broom and Dustpan Tout
This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Related Articles
Broom and Dustpan Tout
This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now
Forias Wedge Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today
Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Tout
The Best Pet Hair Remover We Tested Is on Sale for Only $18 at Amazon
Veken Non Slip Rug Pad Gripper Tout
This Top-Rated Non-Slip Rug Gripper That 'Sticks Like Glue' Is on Sale at Amazon
Hammam Linen bath towels
We Think These Are the Best Oversized Bath Towels You Can Buy — and They're 50% Off Today
Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush TOUT
Bathrooms 'Sparkled Like a Showroom' After Shoppers Used This Power Scrubber — and It's Only $8
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 'Incredibly Soft' Sheets with 105,000+ Perfect Ratings for 43% Off
AROEVE Air Purifier Tout
This Highly Rated Air Purifier That 'Knocks Out' Unwanted Odors and Allergens Is Under $50 at Amazon
DWR Lightweight Feathers Down Comforter Full/Queen
This Lightweight Down Comforter 'Is Like Sleeping Wrapped in a Cloud,' and It's Up to 46% Off
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'
Gorilla Grip Breathable Mesh Shoe Organizer Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon
Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Best Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off
Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon