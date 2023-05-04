A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon

If your floor cleaning gadgets are due for an upgrade, consider starting with this robot vacuum while it's on major sale.

Amazon just slashed the price of the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum by 45 percent, bringing it down to its cheapest price ever. With powerful suction and row-by-row navigation, the smart cleaning device tackles carpets and hard floors. It cleans everything from dirt and crumbs to dust and pet hair. It even has a self-cleaning brush roll, so hair won't get stuck in it. Designed with convenience in mind, it will automatically return to its charging base when its battery gets low. And when it's recharged, it'll pick up right where it left off.

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

The vacuum has a slim profile, meaning it can get to hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Plus, it has dual spinning side brushes that are designed to capture debris from edges. Also worth calling out? The vacuum's multi-stage filtration captures 99.9 percent of dust, pet allergens, and dander.

There are several ways to control the robot vacuum, including the SharkClean app that lets you schedule cleanings. You can also go hands-free and use voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one saying that it "navigates perfectly" and another writing, "I am really amazed at how much dirt this thing picks up."

One shopper wrote, "This vacuum has great suction, cleans in a consistent pattern, and doesn't miss anything." They also added, "This vacuum never gets stuck transitioning from different surfaces nor does it get stuck under the couch, chairs, or the entertainment center."

Even pet parents are impressed, with one saying, "This vacuum is a must for pet owners," and noting that it's "amazing at picking up dog and cat hair."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum before the savings disappear!

