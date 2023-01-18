Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum a 'Marvelous Invention,' and It's Over $100 Off Right Now

If you've been on the hunt for a robot vacuum that's sure to take a load of work off your hands, you're in luck: Today, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum has been slashed by over $100 at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $290.

The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is complete with strong suction power that effortlessly scoops up large debris, pet hair, and dust on both carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the self-cleaning brushroll, you won't have to pull out chunks of long hair as you go — since the device automatically removes it as it cleans. The smart robot vacuum cleans row by row, methodically navigating each room to prevent missing spots.

Designed with a multi-stage filtration system, the robot vacuum also captures and traps up to 99 percent of dust, dander, and allergens as it works, making it easier for you to breathe indoors. Two spinning side brushes also work in tandem to shovel in debris from corners and edges — places that might be difficult to clean otherwise. Plus, you can control the robot vacuum from the SharkClean app or through voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, with many calling it a "marvelous invention" and adding that it's a "time saver." One user put it simply, enthusing, "I am blown away," while another wrote, "I don't hate my floors anymore because they're always clean."

A third five-star reviewer maintained that "it must get a cup of dirt each day." They wrote, "My wife also has long hair that is shedding like a cat. It clogs our standup Shark but not the robot." They finished off by saying: "The first couple [of] days, it's really learning your house. At two weeks, it's really efficient."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum while it's over $100 off.

