A Top-Selling Shark Robot Vacuum Is $280 Off During the Final Hours of Prime Day

Vacuuming is one of those chores that nobody likes to do - especially when it comes time to change the bag or empty the hair-clogged canister. Monotonously pushing and pulling a vacuum cleaner across every square inch of flooring is, well, dull. And going over the same spots on your carpets repeatedly because the vac isn't powerful enough to pick up all the pet hair, dust and crumbs down there is frustrating. Thanks to technology and the invention of robot vacuums, it doesn't have to be this way.
One model in particular that shoppers are calling "the best thing [they] ever purchased," is the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum- and right now, it's $280 off for Amazon Prime Day. This little guy methodically maps and canvases the entire square footage of your home ahead of cleaning so it knows exactly how it will get into every nook and cranny. The Shark vacuum also has a multi-surface brushroll which allows it to transition seamlessly from hardwood to tile to laminate to carpet while it sucks up every bit of dirt it comes across.
One of the more high-tech features of the Shark robot vacuum is that it can be scheduled to clean the whole house or specific rooms by voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant ahead of time. By using either smart home feature, the vacuum will automatically get going at the time (and in the place) you set it to - a set-it-and-forget-it feature, essentially, that's just as cool as it seems, according to shoppers.
"My husband even admits that this is the best thing I've ever purchased!" one reviewer writes, adding that they have three dogs and a cat who shed "all over the place." They continue: "We have it scheduled to run every morning. We can just go about our morning routines while our house is being vacuumed for us! When the dust cup gets full, it goes back to the dock and empties itself, then goes right back where it left off to resume cleaning… We're just amazed. We recommend it to everyone."
The best part about owning and using the IQ Robot Vacuum is that it empties itself. When it's full, the vacuum's same mapping technology brings it back to the bagless docking station where it charges to empty out all of the mess it picks up off the floor. The self-emptying base holds up to 45 days-worth of dirt and debris and makes all the difference for pet owners, as one shopper notes.
"We have three dogs and there was hair in corners and along the edges of the walls constantly," the shopper writes. "The robot manages to keep the entire place looking decent. It actually improved our mood because [we're] not coming home to piles of hair and dirt poking out of the corners!" They added that the vacuum "returns to empty about three to four times during its cleaning cycle" since it's set to empty extra times to deal with the dog hair. "I would not like the regular robot that doesn't have the canister, it would likely not do the job for us."
