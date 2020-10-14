Shoppers Call One of Prime Day’s Top Sellers ‘the Best Robot Vacuum Ever’ — and It’s 44% Off for a Few More Hours

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that Prime Day is a treasure trove of deals. From must-have name brands to fan-favorite products, there are plenty of items worth grabbing off Amazon’s virtual shelves — which makes it that much more impressive when a product breaks through as one of the top Prime Day sellers. This year, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum has topped the list, and luckily for you, you can still snag one while it’s nearly half-off for a few more hours.

As robot vacuum cleaners do, the Shark IQ can clean your home without your assistance. But unlike most robot vacuum cleaners, it can clean up to a month’s worth of debris in one go. The bagless and cordless design features deep cleaning technology that swiftly scoops up 99 percent of dirt, pet hair, dust, and allergens on hardwood floors and carpeted surfaces, according to the brand. And thanks to the self-cleaning brush roll, you never need to unwind stuck-on hair that could keep the vacuum from running efficiently — it does that for you.

Compatible with Alexa or your iPhone through the corresponding app, you can choose to clean your entire home while you’re out for the day or spot-clean rooms using the room-mapping technology. Plus, the home-mapping navigation is systematic to ensure your most thorough clean — the Shark IQ uniquely moves row by row so it never misses a mess. When it’s completely done cleaning, it docks itself back into the charging port and empties itself.

Happy Amazon shoppers can attest to the vacuum’s capabilities, claiming it’s the “best robot vacuum” they’ve ever had. One five-star-awarding customer writes, “This is the TICKET!!! We have had three different brands of robot vacuums… This Shark Robot Vacuum is worthy of every penny and this rating!! The Shark is less noisy and the app is well designed. We have had the Shark running daily for two weeks and WOW!!”

Another says: “This has been one of the best purchases I have made!! We are a busy family with two teens and three dogs. Two of our dogs shed and this requires a daily vacuum run to keep the floors clean. I love coming home and seeing vacuum lines in the carpet and having the tile free of debris.”

If you’re ready for a cleaner home without lifting a finger, shop the customer-loved Shark IQ Robot Vacuum while it’s still 44 percent off for Prime Day. Hurry — prices shoot back up tonight after midnight PT.

