Shoppers Love This Robot Vacuum So Much, They’re Buying Spares — and It’s $150 Off Right Now

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? Walmart shoppers seem to think this robot vacuum is a great choice for basically anyone in your family.

The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum is a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum that comes highly recommended by customers. It includes three types of brushes, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has a runtime of up to 90 minutes. The Shark Ion has a slim profile (its height is just over 2.5 inches), so it can get under tight spaces. It also has cliff sensors that detect when it’s on ledges and stairs to avoid falling.

Shoppers love how well the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum works to pick up pet hair, litter, and general pet dander. While the vacuum usually retails for $299, you can snag it for just $149 for a limited time at Walmart.

One customer who initially gifted the vacuum was so impressed, they ended up buying one for themselves and other members of their family. Another equally impressed reviewer even ended up buying a spare of the vacuum when it was on sale.

If you’re looking for something even more high tech, Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum is also on sale at Walmart. The IQ vacuum is specially designed for homes with pets and features a self-cleaning brush roll. It also has an extra-large dust cup and can recharge itself while cleaning.

In addition to the holiday discounts, Walmart is also offering free two-day delivery on both the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum and the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum.

While there are many more robot vacuums on sale at Walmart right now — including a $200 Roomba! — the Shark Ion is one of the most affordable ones we’ve seen (and the Shark IQ isn’t bad either). We recommend shopping it sooner rather than later — this deal won’t last long.