You Only Have 24 Hours to Buy This Shark Robot Vacuum for $150

What's more: You can operate it remotely. Wi-Fi-enabling allows the robot to be controlled from anywhere with the SharkClean app, or it can be connected to Amazon Alexa or a Google Assistant to use by voice control. Once activated, the robot vacuum cleans for up to two hours before needing to be charged again. Plus, the robot is plenty smart, built with sensors that prevent it from falling off ledges or down a flight of stairs, and it's even able to maneuver around situations where it could potentially get stuck. And it's slim enough to squeeze itself into those tight, hard-to-get-to areas — under the couch and bed, for instance — for a bonafide deep clean.