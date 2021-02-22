You Only Have 24 Hours to Buy This Shark Robot Vacuum for $150

While an upright vacuum cleaner is certainly one way to tidy the house, there's something particularly freeing about letting a robot vacuum loose to clean. In under an hour, the living room is spotless, the kitchen devoid of crumbs, and the carpets free of pet dander — all accomplished without having to do anything more than press a button.
And if you don't yet own a robot vacuum cleaner, now's your chance: Amazon's Deal of the Day is a Shark ION Robot Vacuum that's on sale for just $150. This robot vacuum boasts three brushes that can handle debris on all types of surfaces, including carpet and wood. The powerful suction pulls in dirt from pesky corners and edges, and picks up both large and small debris latched onto carpets and tile. Plus, pet shedding is no problem: The vacuum sucks up fur of all lengths, thanks to the multi-surface brushroll.
What's more: You can operate it remotely. Wi-Fi-enabling allows the robot to be controlled from anywhere with the SharkClean app, or it can be connected to Amazon Alexa or a Google Assistant to use by voice control. Once activated, the robot vacuum cleans for up to two hours before needing to be charged again. Plus, the robot is plenty smart, built with sensors that prevent it from falling off ledges or down a flight of stairs, and it's even able to maneuver around situations where it could potentially get stuck. And it's slim enough to squeeze itself into those tight, hard-to-get-to areas — under the couch and bed, for instance — for a bonafide deep clean.
Buy It! Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV752, $150 (orig. $220); amazon.com
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV752 is the number one bestselling robot vacuum on Amazon, and shoppers definitely agree. It's picked up over 2,000 five-star ratings, with many mentioning that it has amazing battery life and is exceptionally quiet compared to similar products.
"It rivals my Dyson," one shopper says. "I love that I can turn it on, go to bed, and wake up to clean floors! Just as good as my regular vacuum without the hassle of cords or lugging it up and down stairs."
"This robot is a game changer," another shopper chimes in. "I have several cats and dogs in the house and the wood floors have to be vacuumed daily because of their hair. I was using a Swiffer vac but it was exhausting. Since getting this, I've run it every single day. It's quiet enough to run while I'm working at home and the battery lasts forever. It actually gets under the bar cart, the coffee table, nightstand, etc. It's an impressive little beast."
You only have the rest of the day to snag the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $150 on Amazon, so act quickly before it reverts back to its original price.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.