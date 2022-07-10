Early Prime Day Deal Alert! This Top-Rated Shark Robot Vacuum Is 43% Off Right Now

Start with the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. The handy device is designed with a tri-bush system, complete with side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll that work in tandem to pick up all the dirt, hair, and dander scattered around the house. The robot can roll across both carpets and hard floors, plus thanks to its sensors it will maneuver around obstacles and won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs.