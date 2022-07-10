Early Prime Day Deal Alert! This Top-Rated Shark Robot Vacuum Is 43% Off Right Now
Rather than spend the day manually cleaning your home for the thousandth time, why not let a little robot do the work for you? Although robot vacuums can certainly get on the pricier side, Amazon has dropped tons of early Prime Day deals ahead of their biggest shopping event of the year — including on a slew of must-have cleaning products.
Start with the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. The handy device is designed with a tri-bush system, complete with side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll that work in tandem to pick up all the dirt, hair, and dander scattered around the house. The robot can roll across both carpets and hard floors, plus thanks to its sensors it will maneuver around obstacles and won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs.
Users are able to control the robot vacuum directly from their phones where they can design cleaning schedules. It can even be integrated into your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the vacuum with your voice. The robot vacuum can run for up to two hours before it will automatically head back to its charging dock.
Buy It! Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
This robot vacuum has picked up over 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it "life-changing" and "intuitive." One reviewer wrote, "I am still in disbelief how much quieter the Shark is compared to the old Roomba, which could seriously wake the dead," while an additional shopper shared: "It amazes me how much dust and my gray hair that he collects."
Another user explained that they have three dogs, noting that "this little vacuum is amazing." They added: "Even after I vacuumed with an upright it still picked up stuff." They finished off by sharing: "I would recommend this to anyone debating between the Shark and the more expensive Roomba vacuums; you will not be disappointed."
Head to Amazon to get the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 43 percent off.
