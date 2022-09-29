Amazon Shoppers Love How This Shark Robot Vacuum 'Hunts Down' Pet Hair and Debris — and It's 29% Off

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's the pain and frustration that constantly having to sweep the floors causes — especially when you just pulled out the vacuum cleaner yesterday. Rather than repeat this cycle again and again, you can use a robot vacuum, which is designed to do the work for you.

Right now, you can grab the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 29 percent off at Amazon, bringing the sae price down to just $164. The robot vacuum cleaner has three types of brushes (side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll) that work in tandem to collect all the dirt, debris, and pet hair on your carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its low profile, it's able to squeeze under bulky pieces of furniture, grabbing all the dust you may not have been able to otherwise.

The Shark robot vacuum is equipped with a set of sensors, so it won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or slam into obstacles like furniture and walls. It can be controlled via the SharkClean app, which lets you schedule cleaning times, or via voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, the robot can run for up to two hours and will automatically head back to its charging dock when the battery is low.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $164 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Over 9,300 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that it's a "must" for dusty homes and "picks up an amazing amount of dust and pet hair." One user said, "This little Shark hunts down their pet hair and scoops it up with ease," while another added: "This device totally relieves us of the stress of having to clean constantly."

A third five-star shopper, who lives in the dusty desert with vinyl plank floors, explained that they are constantly walking around with dirt caked on their feet. "This little guy goes around and gets all the dust and hair off the floor," they said, adding: "I call it my little pet." They finished off by saying: "I am actually amazed how much I love this little machine."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 29 percent off!

