This Sleek Shark Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than a Roomba,' According to Shoppers — and It's 35% Off

Not a fan of vacuuming but want to keep your house clean? Then why not get a robot vacuum cleaner? Rather than you having to do the work, they'll handle it for you, taking the chore off your plate. In other words, no more backbreaking vacuuming with your old appliance.

Right now, you can grab the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum for 35 percent off at Amazon, which brings the sale price down to just $150. The robot vacuum cleaner has three types of brushes (side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll) that work together to suck up pet hair, dirt, and debris on hard floors and carpets. Small enough to reach under furniture and other hard-to-reach areas, the device can pick up dust you may have missed with an upright vacuum.

The Shark robot vacuum has multiple sensors, so you won't have to worry about it bumping into furniture, tumbling down stairs, or falling off a ledge. It can be controlled via the SharkClean app, which lets you schedule cleaning times, or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, the robot runs for up to two hours on a single charge and returns to the charging dock when the battery gets low.

Over 9,500 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many stating in reviews that it's a "game changer" when it comes to cleaning up pet hair. Some even say it's "better than a Roomba."

One reviewer stated, "I have 2 labradors, and this handles the pet hair much better than the Roomba." They also shared, "It is very easy to maintain. The brush and filter are easier to remove and replace than the Roomba."

Another five-star reviewer, who has two pets, was impressed by the device's performance: "This vacuum is amazing! I love it!... I have a cat and a Pug. Both shed like crazy! I was without a vacuum for around 5 days. This vacuum picked up so much hair I couldn't believe it! I was both disgusted and happy at once."

