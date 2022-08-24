Shoppers Have Simplified Their Floor Care Routines with This 'Powerful' Shark Robot Vacuum — and It's on Sale

“It’s quiet enough to run while I’m working at home and the battery lasts forever”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 24, 2022 04:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shark Robot Vacuum
Photo: Amazon

One of the most convenient ways to maintain clean floors is by offloading the time-consuming chore to a cleaning gadget that will do the work for you. And now's a great time to do just that thanks to a deal on a popular robot vacuum happening at Amazon right now.

The retailer is offering 23 percent off the Shark Ion AV751 Robot Vacuum that's designed to clean hard floors and carpets — with minimal effort on your part. Equipped with strong suction power and a three-brush cleaning system, the cleaning device easily cleans dirt, dust, crumbs, and debris.

Shark Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Shark Ion AV751 Robot Vacuum, $177.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

On a full charge, the vacuum has a 120-minute runtime to tackle all kinds of messes throughout your home. That includes the hard-to-reach areas under furniture thanks to its low profile, which means you won't have to push a heavy bed or couch around to keep every inch of your floors spotless. Plus, its built-in sensors prevent it from falling down stairs or ledges bumping into walls and furniture.

When it comes to controlling the vacuum, you have several convenient options, including connecting to the SharkClean app. With the app, you can start and stop cleaning as well as schedule cleaning times — even when you're not at home. The vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with just your voice.

More than 2,800 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating. Many are impressed by its "powerful" suction, with one writing, "Even after we sweep and mop the whole house, this thing will still pick up a full bin of dust and cat hair after."

One reviewer with several cats and dogs called it a "game-changer," saying, "It's quiet enough to run while I'm working at home and the battery lasts forever." They also added, "It actually gets under the bar cart, the coffee table, nightstand, etc."

Simplify your floor care routine and snap up Shark Ion AV751 Robot Vacuum at Amazon before the savings disappear.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Eufy Robot Vacuum Tout
Thanks to an Amazon Sale, This 'Miracle' Robot Vacuum Cleaner Has Never Been Cheaper
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
A 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Prefer to Roombas Is on Sale Thanks to an Early Prime Day Deal
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
Early Prime Day Roomba Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Roombas — Up to 40% Off
Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C
This Robot Vacuum That Picks Up a 'Shocking' Amount of Pet Hair and Dirt Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
Amazon Roomba Sale
Surprise! Amazon Quietly Launched Prime Day-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas
vacuuums
Roombas Are as Little as $175 Thanks to These Epic Black Friday Deals
Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Thanks to Double Discounts, This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Is Just $89 at Amazon Right Now
Eureka All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon's Most Popular Handheld Vacuum Has 30,000+ Five-Star Ratings and Is on Sale Right Now
Shark ion robot vacuum
You Only Have 24 Hours to Buy This Shark Robot Vacuum for $150
Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
A $670 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Does a Better Job' Than Roomba, Per Shoppers, Is Now Just $150 at Amazon
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Shoppers Say the Shark Robot Vacuum That's $100 Off During Amazon Prime Day Picks Up Dog Hair Like 'Magic'
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Early Prime Day Deal Alert! This Top-Rated Shark Robot Vacuum Is 43% Off Right Now