Shoppers Have Simplified Their Floor Care Routines with This 'Powerful' Shark Robot Vacuum — and It's on Sale

One of the most convenient ways to maintain clean floors is by offloading the time-consuming chore to a cleaning gadget that will do the work for you. And now's a great time to do just that thanks to a deal on a popular robot vacuum happening at Amazon right now.

The retailer is offering 23 percent off the Shark Ion AV751 Robot Vacuum that's designed to clean hard floors and carpets — with minimal effort on your part. Equipped with strong suction power and a three-brush cleaning system, the cleaning device easily cleans dirt, dust, crumbs, and debris.

On a full charge, the vacuum has a 120-minute runtime to tackle all kinds of messes throughout your home. That includes the hard-to-reach areas under furniture thanks to its low profile, which means you won't have to push a heavy bed or couch around to keep every inch of your floors spotless. Plus, its built-in sensors prevent it from falling down stairs or ledges bumping into walls and furniture.

When it comes to controlling the vacuum, you have several convenient options, including connecting to the SharkClean app. With the app, you can start and stop cleaning as well as schedule cleaning times — even when you're not at home. The vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with just your voice.

More than 2,800 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating. Many are impressed by its "powerful" suction, with one writing, "Even after we sweep and mop the whole house, this thing will still pick up a full bin of dust and cat hair after."

One reviewer with several cats and dogs called it a "game-changer," saying, "It's quiet enough to run while I'm working at home and the battery lasts forever." They also added, "It actually gets under the bar cart, the coffee table, nightstand, etc."

Simplify your floor care routine and snap up Shark Ion AV751 Robot Vacuum at Amazon before the savings disappear.

