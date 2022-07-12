Shoppers Say the Shark Robot Vacuum That's $100 Off During Amazon Prime Day Picks Up Dog Hair Like 'Magic'
In case you've been MIA from the internet, Amazon Prime Day is here! That means thousands of items are significantly marked down in every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and pets. One of the most notable deals we've found is on the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum — it's a whopping $100 off and at its lowest price ever.
This vacuum works on practically any surface, whether you have shaggy carpet or smooth hard floors, and can be used even when you're not home. It uses Wi-Fi connection to sync with your devices, like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and your smartphone via the SharkClean app. From there you can start, stop, and schedule cleanings whenever is convenient for you. Don't worry, it also has sensors that allow it to move from one surface to another with ease and prevent it from falling down stairs or getting caught under furniture.
Thanks to its tri-brush system and powerful suction, it is capable of picking up pet hair, dust, and debris from deep within carpet and small crevices, and it leaves no corner or edge left untouched. The best part? The little robot vacuum runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. Along with the vacuum itself, you'll receive a charging dock, extra side brushes, and a filter to ensure you have everything to keep it in pristine condition.
The unbelievably low price tag is what caught our attention, but so did the nearly 8,000 perfect ratings and rave reviews. One shopper said, "I wake up to magically vacuumed floors."
Another reviewer said the vacuum "picks up dog hair like magic," and others have described it as a "godsend" and added they will never be without one again.
At $130, the popular Shark robot vacuum has never been this cheap, so we anticipate it'll be at the top of many shoppers' lists this year. Don't hesitate to add one to your cart while it's still in stock.
