This vacuum works on practically any surface, whether you have shaggy carpet or smooth hard floors, and can be used even when you're not home. It uses Wi-Fi connection to sync with your devices, like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and your smartphone via the SharkClean app. From there you can start, stop, and schedule cleanings whenever is convenient for you. Don't worry, it also has sensors that allow it to move from one surface to another with ease and prevent it from falling down stairs or getting caught under furniture.