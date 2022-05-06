Even Dyson Owners Are Snapping Up This Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Without a doubt, everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner. So if you've only been operating with a handheld device — rather than a big, hefty machine — you're going to want to upgrade your cleaning game.
If you're not sure where to start, look to the suggestions of Amazon shoppers who recommend the Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale. The Shark vacuum is designed for both deep carpet cleaning and hardwood surfaces, able to effortlessly pick up pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. Weighing in at just under 10 pounds, the vacuum is wonderfully lightweight, making it super easy to carry from room to room.
The vacuum's low profile and swivel steering allow you to easily reach under furniture and maneuver into corners; it's also outfitted with a set of LED headlights that illuminate hidden dirt around the house. Plus, the device can be transformed into a handheld vacuum, complete with two accessories: a crevice tool and multi-tool brush that can be used on upholstery, car interiors, and the stairs.
Buy It! Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Shark vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it the "best vacuum ever" that has "incredible suction." One reviewer even wrote: "I can vacuum vents, walls, floors, counters, literally anything."
Another shopper shared: "I cannot say enough about this vacuum." They explained that they have many pets and therefore, vacuum a ton, noting that it "picks up the finest dust." They finished off by sharing: "I've had two Dysons and now my thoughts are, 'Dyson who?'"
Head to Amazon to snag the Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum while it's under $200.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code