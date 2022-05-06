Credit: Amazon
Shop

Even Dyson Owners Are Snapping Up This Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon

“I can vacuum vents, walls, floors, counters, literally anything”
By Amy Schulman May 06, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Without a doubt, everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner. So if you've only been operating with a handheld device — rather than a big, hefty machine — you're going to want to upgrade your cleaning game. 

If you're not sure where to start, look to the suggestions of Amazon shoppers who recommend the Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale. The Shark vacuum is designed for both deep carpet cleaning and hardwood surfaces, able to effortlessly pick up pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. Weighing in at just under 10 pounds, the vacuum is wonderfully lightweight, making it super easy to carry from room to room. 

The vacuum's low profile and swivel steering allow you to easily reach under furniture and maneuver into corners; it's also outfitted with a set of LED headlights that illuminate hidden dirt around the house. Plus, the device can be transformed into a handheld vacuum, complete with two accessories: a crevice tool and multi-tool brush that can be used on upholstery, car interiors, and the stairs.    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Shark vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it the "best vacuum ever" that has "incredible suction." One reviewer even wrote: "I can vacuum vents, walls, floors, counters, literally anything."

Another shopper shared: "I cannot say enough about this vacuum." They explained that they have many pets and therefore, vacuum a ton, noting that it "picks up the finest dust." They finished off by sharing: "I've had two Dysons and now my thoughts are, 'Dyson who?'"

Head to Amazon to snag the Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum while it's under $200.  

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com