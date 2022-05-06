Even Dyson Owners Are Snapping Up This Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon

If you're not sure where to start, look to the suggestions of Amazon shoppers who recommend the Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale. The Shark vacuum is designed for both deep carpet cleaning and hardwood surfaces, able to effortlessly pick up pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. Weighing in at just under 10 pounds, the vacuum is wonderfully lightweight, making it super easy to carry from room to room.