Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop
When it's time to clean your floors, steam mopping after vacuuming is a must. Not only will it get rid of sticky messes and kid-prone spills, it will sanitize your floors, too. Think of it like this — if you walk inside your home with the same shoes you wore outside, you need a steam cleaner. One of the best in the business is the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop that has over 7,100 five-star ratings and is on sale for $120 right now.
The Amazon best-seller is a popular steam cleaner for a reason. Some reviewers say the Shark Genius steam mop is "absolutely amazing" while others are just shocked by how filthy their floors were before using it. With three steam settings, it allows you to customize your cleaning based on your targeted area of just how dirty your tiles and hardwood floors are.
Buy It! Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop, $119.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
And prepare to be blown away by how powerful the steamer is. Its steam is distributed throughout the entire cleaning pad, so you can wipe more in less time. For heavy-duty spots, the Shark Genius also blasts out aimed steam right on the sticky culprit. With contact steaming, it also helps wriggle off tough spills and messes on the tile surface and in the grout. Reviewers confirm that you'll get a streak-free shine, too.
Not only will your floors look super clean, but they'll be sanitized too. In fact, the Shark steam cleaner will remove up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs, which is especially important now more than ever — and that's all without the use of harsh chemicals. And thanks to its 220-millimeter water tank, you won't have to keep refilling after just one room.
The steam mop uses reusable, washable cleaning pads that are designed to absorb all kinds of liquids while scrubbing. Best of all, you can just throw the filthy pad right in the washing machine without ever having to touch it. Just hit the release button and you're done! It's no wonder shoppers call the Shark steam cleaner a "game changer" and say it is "what dreams are made of."
Many shoppers replaced their old steam mop with the Shark Genius and say that the results make it "worth every penny."
"My old mop has just a microfiber pad and I thought the house was clean," writes one Amazon shopper. "I used the old mop and then the new mop to see what the difference was and I must say, the new mop's pad was dirty! It made me really rethink if my house was clean all these years."
"This is the best mop ever! I will never wash floors with a different kind of mop again," writes another. "I love the deep clean, the durability, the functionality, and how easy it is to apply and wash the mop heads. I am not exhausted or sweating after mopping because the mop does it for me."
Start cleaning your home with the powerful Shark steam mop now while it's $120 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score a Triple Discount on This 'Dyson-Like' Cordless Vacuum
- Even Professional Cleaners Swear by This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon