Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop

When it's time to clean your floors, steam mopping after vacuuming is a must. Not only will it get rid of sticky messes and kid-prone spills, it will sanitize your floors, too. Think of it like this — if you walk inside your home with the same shoes you wore outside, you need a steam cleaner. One of the best in the business is the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop that has over 7,100 five-star ratings and is on sale for $120 right now.