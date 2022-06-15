Shoppers Say Their Floors 'Haven't Been This Clean in Years' Thanks to This Shark Steam Mop That's Under $100
Mopping can certainly feel like a drag at times. Pushing around a mop and bucket isn't always ideal, and sometimes leaves us wondering whether the floor is actually getting clean. Luckily, there's an alternative that Amazon customers can't say enough good things about — and it's on sale for 24 percent off.
The Shark Genius Steam Mop thoroughly cleans hard floors using just the power of steam, removing up to 99.99 percent of common bacteria found in the house. It whisks away dirt, hair, and other grime from tile and other sealed flooring thanks to three heat settings. There's even a more powerful blast option for stubborn spots.
It also comes with a microfiber pad that's easy to attach and remove — just push a button to release the mop head, no need to wrestle with it. Plus, you can wash and reuse them, which helps to cut back on waste.
The 350-milliliter water tank means you won't have to frequently stop to refill the mop while the 22-foot cord gives you plenty of room to move around your home. And since it weighs just under 6 pounds, the steam mop is a lightweight option that eliminates the need to lug around a sloshing bucket full of water.
More than 8,400 customers have given the popular steam mop a five-star rating, which is no surprise given all of its convenient features. Some shoppers have called it a "life-saver" while others appreciated that it gets their floors clean without using "harsh chemicals." One satisfied shopper even said their floors "haven't been this clean in years."
Another reviewer seconded that sentiment. "What was life before this? Probably disgusting," they wrote. "This steam mop is my new best friend. Something about seeing all the dirt on a mop cloth and not having to touch a bucket or refill [a] pack of fluid is amazing."
Mopping the floor just got a whole lot more satisfying since Shark's steam mop came along. Try it out now, while it's on sale — your newly sparkling floors will thank you.
