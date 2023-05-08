A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and it's the time of year when loved ones, partners, and adult children are frantically shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift for the maternal figure in their lives.

And while there may be some debate over whether or not a vacuum qualifies as a "perfect" Mother's Day gift, as a mom of five kids, I would be downright thrilled to receive a gift that actually lightened the household load, especially if it came in the form of a vacuum that doesn't require me to lift a finger.

Fortunately, the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum does just that and even operates through voice control, making it a perfect choice for anyone still looking for a Mother's Day gift — and is a massive $200 off right now at Amazon.

Noteworthy features of the robot vacuum include a bagless vacuum unit that can empty itself after each cycle into the charging station (which can hold up to 30 days of pick-up), app control through Alexa or Google Assistant, dual spinning side brushes, and a spare filter.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

The vacuum is safe and effective on both hard floors and carpets, and it cleans in a row-by-row format to ensure no spot is missed. Built-in fall avoidance also prevents the vacuum from tumbling down any high areas, like the top of stairs or ledges. And once it's done cleaning, it will automatically dock, empty itself as needed, and recharge. Users can even program in "zones" as the vacuum gets to know your house, so it knows which areas in which rooms to clean, or not clean.

The Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum has racked up more than 7,500 five-star ratings from impressed shoppers. A mom said they actually received the vacuum for Mother's Day and it "keeps the floor clean in between weekly cleanings," which has been a "huge help" for them. Another mom with three kids and five dogs raved, "This is one of the best purchases I've ever made."

An additional shopper explained that the vacuum is "much quieter than expected" and doesn't disturb them as they work from home or wake anyone who is sleeping in the next room while it's running. And if you're wondering how it works tackling pet hair, this reviewer wrote, "My floors have never looked better. All of the little pet hair bits that you don't see, but make your floors have that not quite pristine look, will be forever a thing of the past."

And one final shopper simply shared how much adoration they have for the robot vacuum: "It's the hardest working member of my household and has a place in my heart for all it does for me… Worth every penny."

And doesn't Mom deserve everything that makes their life easier? The Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum will do just that.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.