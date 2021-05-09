Shoppers Call This 2-in-1 Shark Vacuum Mop the ‘Best Invention’ — and It’s Just $100 on Amazon
Scrubbing down the house requires many cleaning tools and gadgets. You likely own a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner alongside textured sponges, a mop and a bucket, and grout cleaner, and while all of those items are integral to sufficient cleaning, they sure do take up a lot of space.
Rather than have both a vacuum and mop take up space in the utility closet, you can combine the two into one device. That's exactly what the Shark Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop does, and it's just $100 on Amazon.
The beloved appliance combines the best parts of vacuums and mops with its powerful suction and spray mopping. Use it as you would a typical vacuum to suck up dirt, debris, and pet dander as the disposable mop pad works to scrub at grime stuck to hardwood floors. The mop portion can even tackle wet messes, and when you're done cleaning, all you've got to do is toss the pad by pressing a button — you don't have to touch it yourself.
Buy It! Shark Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop, $99.99; amazon.com
Lightweight and compact, the cordless vacuum can effortlessly move from room to room. It's has built-in LED headlights, which illuminate hidden dirt in corners and under big pieces of furniture. Plus it comes with a magnetic charger that easily clicks into place and starts charging upon contact.
It should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers adore the Shark vacuum mop, which has picked up nearly 10,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say it's "great for everyday tidying up" and even "magical," with many noting that they love how it "replaces two tools with one." One shopper even admits that they "use this more than [their] Dyson because it's so light and convenient."
"I love this product," one five-star reviewer says. "I had purchased the cordless Dyson a few years ago and was highly disappointed as the battery life did not allow me to clean even my first floor level without having to recharge. For $100, this little powerhouse vacuums up small debris. Battery length was great. The pad didn't need to be touched to throw away (but I pulled it apart to look at how it functions and how much stuff was caught up into it… impressive!)."
"This is the best invention," another shopper shares. "This has replaced my need for a mop and broom. Decluttered my cleaning supply corner in one easy purchase. You just vacuum up the crumbs and spray and wipe. Then you push the button to throw out the pad when it's dirty. It has been quite the project in the past to sweep and mop my floors with several different cleaners. It was just a pain. Not anymore!"
To upgrade to a two-in-one device, shop the Shark Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop for $99.99 on Amazon.
- Shoppers Call This 2-in-1 Shark Vacuum Mop the ‘Best Invention’ — and It’s Just $100 on Amazon
- One Detail on This $29 Mini Dress Makes It ‘Perfectly Flattering’
- Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $11