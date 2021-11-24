Deal Alert! This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now

"My husband even admits that this is the best thing I've ever purchased!" one customer wrote. "We both work full time jobs, plus we have three dogs and a cat. They have a doggy door and go in and out of the house, [and they're] always bringing in dirt and shedding their hair all over the place. We've had this for about a month now. We have it scheduled to run every morning. We can just go about our morning routines while our house is being vacuumed for us!"