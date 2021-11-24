Deal Alert! This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now
If you want to save time and energy keeping your floors clean, we suggest heading to Amazon right away. As part of its massive early Black Friday sale, the retailer slashed the price of this self-emptying robot vacuum — and it's never been cheaper.
With a multi-surface brush roll, two side brushes, and strong suction power, the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner tackles dirt and debris on all kinds of surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpet, tile, and linoleum. Ideal for homes with pets, it's also designed to suck up pet hair dander, and other allergens. It cleans each room in rows to ensure it tackles every area, even the hard to reach spaces under furniture.
Already a convenient way to keep your floors spotless with little effort on your part, the robot vacuum takes it to the next level, thanks to it's self-emptying feature. When the vacuum is full, it empties into its own bagless dust bin, which can hold up to 30 days worth of debris. Plus, when its battery is low, it goes back to its base to recharge on its own. Once it's charged up, it resumes right where it left off.
The vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can go completely hands-free and control it with your voice. You can also control it with the Shark app.
Buy It! Shark EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
More than a thousand shoppers have given the cleaning device a five-star rating on Amazon, citing its self-emptying function and suction power, especially when it comes to sucking up pet hair.
"My husband even admits that this is the best thing I've ever purchased!" one customer wrote. "We both work full time jobs, plus we have three dogs and a cat. They have a doggy door and go in and out of the house, [and they're] always bringing in dirt and shedding their hair all over the place. We've had this for about a month now. We have it scheduled to run every morning. We can just go about our morning routines while our house is being vacuumed for us!"
Reviewers who previously owned Roombas prefer the vacuum. "I've had a Roomba, Deebot, and one other brand of robot vacuum before purchasing the Shark vacuum," one wrote. "I will not buy anything else now." The reviewer even calls it the best robot vacuum they ever bought, thanks to its row-by-row navigation, ability to clean an entire floor on its own, and how quiet it is.
Head to Amazon to score $200 off the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner before the deal disappears.
