Amazon Shoppers Haven't Had to Vacuum After Getting This Shark Robot, and It's 39% Off
Cleaning the house isn't exactly the most fun activity you could be doing (unless you're Monica Geller). Rather than lugging out a heavy vacuum cleaner that's hard to use, opt for a robot vacuum cleaner that can do all the work for you — so you can relax on the couch.
The Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, currently 39 percent off at Amazon, is a top-rated device with dual-side brushes and a multi-surface brush that work in tandem to pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair on a multitude of surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors. Users can control the device straight from an app on their phones, setting up cleaning schedules and selecting specific modes.
Thanks to a set of sensors, the smart robot vacuum won't bump into obstacles or accidentally fall down a flight of stairs. And since the robot is so slim (under 4 inches tall!), it can easily glide under big pieces of furniture. Plus, it can run for up to 120 minutes and will automatically head back to its charging dock when the battery is low.
Buy It! Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, calling it "life changing" and "much better" than a Roomba in their reviews. One user wrote, "When I went to empty it, I was shocked as to how much it picked up," while another said: "Four weeks into using this critter and I haven't pulled out the upright Shark once."
A third user enthused that they're "very impressed with how much this picks up." They added, "You think your house is clean until this guy runs around for an hour." They also appreciated how intuitive the app is and how quiet the device is compared to similar products they've used.
Head to Amazon to get the Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $150!
- Amazon Shoppers Haven't Had to Vacuum After Getting This Shark Robot, and It's 39% Off
- Selena Gomez Exuded Coastal Grandma in This Cozy Knit Cardigan That's Under $100
- Joanna Gaines Has Worn These Classic and Comfy $60 Sneakers for Almost 10 Years
- Shay Mitchell Exposed Her Baby Bump in the Y2K Pants Trend That Supermodels and Royals Love