Even Professional Cleaners Are Buying Duplicates of This Shark Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
When it's time to clean the house, it's important to know that when you turn on the vacuum cleaner, it will actually pick up all the dirt and debris. So, if you've noticed that the suction power of an old vacuum is no longer as powerful as it once was, it may be time to invest in a new model.
If you need a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Shark Apex Corded Stick Vacuum — and right now it's on sale. The vacuum has been designed with a dual brush system that is able to deep-clean carpets as well as glide across hardwood surfaces. This brush is also self-cleaning and prevents hair from wrapping and getting stuck across the brush. Plus, it's complete with swivel steering, letting you maneuver the vacuum into those hard-to-reach corners and under bulky pieces of furniture.
Turn on the set of LED headlights to illuminate dust you otherwise wouldn't have been able to see. And when you're done cleaning the floors, convert the device into a lightweight handheld vacuum that can tackle all the dirt on the stairs, in your car, and on upholstery. The vacuum comes with a few extra attachments, including a crevice tool, pet multi-tool, and precision duster.
Buy It! Shark APEX Corded Stick Vacuum, $204.86 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, saying it "outperforms Dyson." One shopper noted, "I've used just about every kind of vacuum out there, Kirby, Rainbow, FilterQueen, Hoover, Bissell, Dyson, Dirt Devil, Kenmore, etc. None have impressed me like this." Even a professional cleaner said, "I keep buying the same one because I like [it] so much."
"I was amazed at how much suction this stick vacuum has," one five-star reviewer shared. "I've always had wonderful vacuums that cost around $500 or more and was afraid of buying a stick for under $500, but I was really tired of pushing around a vacuum that weighed so much my arm would hurt. This stick is so much easier to use and does an amazing job." They added, "It picked up not only the few bits and stuff on the top of the carpet but sucked up the dirt underneath."
"I've owned a variety of standing and stick (corded and cordless) vacuums over the years, including Dyson cordless vacuums and Hoovers, but this vacuum is the best I've ever owned and a great value of the money," another user explained. "The suction is strong, the double rollers pick up everything, and the hair guard keeps the rollers from getting wrapped up with tangled hair (it's almost miraculous)."
Head to Amazon and shop the Shark APEX Corded Stick Vacuum for just $204.86 while this deal lasts.
