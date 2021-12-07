Shoppers Say This Cordless Stick Vacuum Works Better Than Their Dysons — and It's on Sale
If you're tired of hauling out a heavy upright vacuum every single time you need to quickly clean your floors, now's an amazing time to invest in a lighter, more convenient cleaning device that tackles dust, dirt, pet hair, and other debris.
Right now, the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum that thousands of shoppers are obsessed with is on sale at Amazon. Thanks to its lightweight and cord-free design, the vacuum is incredibly easy to maneuver around the home. Plus, it's equipped with strong suction power to suck up debris from hard floors and carpets.
Ideal for homes with pets, the vacuum has a self-cleaning brush roll with flexible silicone fins designed to pick up pet hair and prevent it from wrapping around the brush. The vacuum also features Shak's anti-allergen complete seal, which captures and locks in dust, allergens, and dander.
Not only does it keep your floors spotless, but it can also be used as a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, curtains, stairs, baseboards, and other hard-to-reach areas throughout your home (and even your car). It even comes with handy attachments to give your whole home a thorough clean: an anti-allergen brush, a pet multi-tool, and a crevice tool.
Buy It! Shark Anti-Allergen Stick Cordless Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com
Nearly 3,000 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, raving about how much pet hair it sucks up without getting caught in the brush. They also love that they don't have to deal with cords and that its sleek design makes it easy to store. Some even say it works better than their Dysons.
"I despise vacuuming, one customer wrote. "At least I used to. I bought this Shark when we moved to our new home because we have hardwood on the main level and carpeted stairs and carpet on the second level. This thing is a champ! The suction is unreal and it never gets clogged. We have a Boxer who sheds a mini version of himself every other day, and this scoops all that hair right up! I rave about this thing to everyone."
Head to Amazon to snag the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's still on sale.
