This 'Allergy-Alleviating' Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year

“I have four dogs who shed, and it picks up pet hair like a dream”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.

Published on April 25, 2023 11:00 AM

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Tout
Photo: Amazon

Spring cleaning isn't just about making your home look good; it's also about nipping the influx of seasonal allergens in the bud. Air purifiers and disinfectants work well, but there's only one kind of gadget that can fully capture the grime that's tangled in the surfaces around your house: a vacuum cleaner.

The Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a great gadget to add to your utility closet, since it can deep clean all floors — from carpet to hardwood — and can also be converted into a handheld device. What's more, the vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon for $100 off — the lowest price we've seen all year.

The vacuum's low-profile design is slim and lightweight, which makes it easy to store, carry, and maneuver under and around furniture. It boasts up to 40 minutes of runtime in its standard suction mode before the removable battery needs to recharge. The base of the vacuum features a self-cleaning brush roll that's designed to snatch up debris more efficiently than other models and competitors, according to the brand, and it also prevents scratches on hard floors. Plus, it's outfitted with a swiveling head and LED headlights.

Its advanced filtration system uses the brand's signature Anti-Allergen Complete Seal, which promises to capture 99.9 percent of dust and dander from the air (pet parents, rejoice!). Plus, it's easy to empty the captured debris directly into the garbage with the help of the eject button on the removable, extra-large dustbin.

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

In addition to its useful features, the vacuum also comes with three handy attachments: a crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and an anti-allergen dusting brush. Each accessory can attach directly onto the body of the vacuum when it's in handheld mode, making it easy to clean cushions, car interiors, overhead nooks and crannies, and more.

Over 1,700 users have given the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner a perfect rating at Amazon. One shopper said they've "never seen a vacuum pick up so much" and also felt confident that the device would be a "major help at alleviating [their] allergies." Another reviewer wrote that the vacuum has "amazing suction," is "very versatile with its accessories," and is designed with "a reliable battery life." They also wrote: "I have four dogs who shed, and it picks up pet hair like a dream."

A third user shared: "I've had other name-brand vacuums, and this one outperformed all of them." They finished off by saying that the vacuum "does wonders on dog hair on carpet and rugs. I'm tempted to get a second one at this sale price!"

Don't miss the $100 discount on the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon right now. Your seasonal allergies will thank you for it!

