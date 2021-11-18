The Air Purifier That Shoppers Call 'So Helpful' for Allergies Is Going for Its Lowest Price Ever

"I love this air purifier," one reviewer wrote. "You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies. If I'm cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When [it's] set on auto [and] the air quality number drops below 100 percent (how far it drops depends on the food smell), the fan turns up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly."