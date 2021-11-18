The Air Purifier That Shoppers Call 'So Helpful' for Allergies Is Going for Its Lowest Price Ever
With the holidays right around the corner, you're probably about to spend a good amount of time at home. If you want to keep your air clean as you cook up a storm and welcome people in and out of your space, there's an easy way to make that happen. The Shark Air Purifier uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.98 percent of dust, dirt, and allergens, and right now, it's going for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
As soon as you plug in the Shark Air Purifier, it automatically measures the percentage of clean air and adjusts its strength accordingly. It has six fans that evenly distribute air across the filter and an odor guard that conceals household smells. The slim air purifier measures 17 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 32 inches tall, so you should be able to fit it in your home without it taking up too much room.
Buy It! Shark HE601 Air Purifier, $299.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com
Another great part of this device is that it comes with a remote, so you can adjust the fan speed (if you don't have it set to automatic) without getting up. Plus, the air purifier is quiet enough, according to reviewers, to keep running all day and night without interrupting your schedule.
"I love this air purifier," one reviewer wrote. "You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies. If I'm cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When [it's] set on auto [and] the air quality number drops below 100 percent (how far it drops depends on the food smell), the fan turns up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly."
"This is the best investment in your health and air quality," a second shopper said. "It's well made, quiet, and can detect even slight smoke from cooking three rooms away. It's amazing."
Whether you could use the Shark Air Purifier for your own home, or you plan to gift it to someone else this holiday season, be sure to grab it now while it's still 33 percent off at Amazon.
