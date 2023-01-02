Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Quiet' Robot Vacuum Shaves Time Off of Their Cleaning Routine And it’s on sale for 34 percent off right now By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 2, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Some chores are more fun to do than others, and if vacuuming is living at the top of your least favorite to-do checklist, you can leave the mundane task behind in 2022, because Amazon just put one of its top-selling ones on major sale. Right now, you can get the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for 34 percent off. Equipped with Shark's self-cleaning brushroll and a HEPA filter, the popular robot vacuum has powerful suction that effortlessly picks up dirt, debris, and dander from your home. Amazon Buy It! Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, $397.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The 360-degree LiDAR sensors map your home, allowing the robot to methodically clean and detect (and avoid) objects in its path, including toys, table corners, and people. And it doesn't miss any spots. While many robot vacuum cleaners only cover an area once, this Shark robot makes two complete cleaning passes — back and forth and side to side — to pick up every last allergen, whether it's cleaning on hardwood floors, tile, or rugs. When it becomes full, the vacuum cleaner will return back to its base and empty the dirt and debris it collected. It can hold up to 60 days worth, so you don't have to worry about changing it for weeks. The robot also will automatically return to its charging dock when the battery is running low (it lasts up to 120 minutes). It will resume cleaning right where it left off once it recharges. The Best Food Storage Containers We Tested Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now You can customize settings, including setting a cleaning schedule using a compatible app, and the robot can also connect with other smart devices, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Vacuuming has truly never been so simple. Shoppers are calling the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum the best purchase for their homes. "This vacuum has saved me so much time," a five-star reviewer said. "This is a game changer in a multiple pet household," one pet owner said. "Not only did it clean every square inch of my space, [but] it made periodic trips to the dock to dump its dirt and then went back out," added another. "The robot is incredibly quiet," a third person said, noting that it's a "godsend." Right now, you can save $200 on the vacuum with Amazon's sale. If you're looking to shave time off of your cleaning routine in 2023, add this robot vacuum to your cart for an easy clean every single time. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 70 Best Deals from Amazon's Huge New Year's Sale Gwyneth Paltrow Interviewed Kim Kardashian in the Coziest Version of the Barbiecore Pink Trend This Cropped Puffer Jacket from Amazon Kept Me Super Warm During a Major Winter Storm, and It's on Sale