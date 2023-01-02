Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Quiet' Robot Vacuum Shaves Time Off of Their Cleaning Routine

Some chores are more fun to do than others, and if vacuuming is living at the top of your least favorite to-do checklist, you can leave the mundane task behind in 2022, because Amazon just put one of its top-selling ones on major sale.

Right now, you can get the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for 34 percent off. Equipped with Shark's self-cleaning brushroll and a HEPA filter, the popular robot vacuum has powerful suction that effortlessly picks up dirt, debris, and dander from your home.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, $397.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

The 360-degree LiDAR sensors map your home, allowing the robot to methodically clean and detect (and avoid) objects in its path, including toys, table corners, and people. And it doesn't miss any spots. While many robot vacuum cleaners only cover an area once, this Shark robot makes two complete cleaning passes — back and forth and side to side — to pick up every last allergen, whether it's cleaning on hardwood floors, tile, or rugs.

When it becomes full, the vacuum cleaner will return back to its base and empty the dirt and debris it collected. It can hold up to 60 days worth, so you don't have to worry about changing it for weeks. The robot also will automatically return to its charging dock when the battery is running low (it lasts up to 120 minutes). It will resume cleaning right where it left off once it recharges.

You can customize settings, including setting a cleaning schedule using a compatible app, and the robot can also connect with other smart devices, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Vacuuming has truly never been so simple.

Shoppers are calling the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum the best purchase for their homes. "This vacuum has saved me so much time," a five-star reviewer said.

"This is a game changer in a multiple pet household," one pet owner said. "Not only did it clean every square inch of my space, [but] it made periodic trips to the dock to dump its dirt and then went back out," added another.

"The robot is incredibly quiet," a third person said, noting that it's a "godsend."

Right now, you can save $200 on the vacuum with Amazon's sale. If you're looking to shave time off of your cleaning routine in 2023, add this robot vacuum to your cart for an easy clean every single time.

