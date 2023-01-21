Sure, pulling out the cordless vacuum cleaner is often quick and easy, but it's certainly much more fun if you can assign the housework to someone else. And while you might not have a person who's willing to do the work, you can enlist the help of a robot vacuum cleaner.

Right now, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base is a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $388. This robot vacuum cleaner is complete with super strong suction, picking up dirt, debris, and pet dander off of floor types. Thanks to the Matrix Clean Navigation system the vacuum takes several passes over the whole home, making sure to deep clean and unlatch embedded dirt. Plus, its 360-degree LiDAR system maps your entire home, creating the best cleaning plan that avoids obstacles.

Users can control the robot vacuum with the app or even set up voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The robot vacuum will run for up to 120 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock. Plus, when it gets there, it will automatically empty all the dirt it just picked up. This base can hold up to 60 days of debris, while the HEPA filter captures up to 99.97 percent of dust and allergens as teeny as 0.3 microns.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, $387.95 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it's the "perfect addition" to any home and enthuse that now "like magic" their floors are clean. One reviewer said, "This has been the best purchase of the year by far," while another explained, "It also vacuums areas that are impossible with a conventional vacuum, like under the bed."

A former Roomba owner wrote, "I have to say that I prefer Shark. We bought this particular model during a sale after our Roomba fell apart." They enthused, "Our new Shark is wonderful. Way less noise, more suction, easy to use app, and my favorite part is setting up rooms to tell the vacuum where to go if you only want one room done."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base while it's 40 percent off.

