Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Shark Stick Vacuum They Use 'Every Day,' and It's on Sale

No matter how you clean your house, there's one thing we can all agree on: You simply cannot live without a vacuum cleaner. Sure, it's nice to have a steam mop that'll get rid of sticky spots, but you inarguably need a vacuum to suck up everything from teeny messes to big spills.

If you're not sure where to start, consider the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The device is designed with two cyclonic air streams, which promote an incredibly powerful suction that effortlessly picks up all the dirt, dust, and pet dander scattered around the house. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is easy to carry from room to room. Plus, it's outfitted with an extra-large dust cup with a hands-free disposal button, so you literally won't have to get your hands dirty.

Users can transform the vacuum into a handheld device as well, so you'll be able to target above-ground messes, such as cleaning upholstery, curtains, and car interiors. It also comes with extra accessories, including a crevice tool (to reach tricky corners) and a brush that can be employed to scrub away dirt. You can easily remove the filter and wash it for easy maintenance, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this Shark vacuum cleaner, with one five-star reviewer noting that they "threw away" their broom after trying this device. Others call it the "best thing ever" and swear they use it "every day." One user said, "The suction power is awesome and picks up all the small particles and crumbs easily and completely," while another added: "This is by far the best hand vac I have ever tried with the best suction too."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they have a ton of vacuums in the house, but "this is one that gets picked up a lot." They went on to say: "We love the compact size, the strong battery, high suction, and the numerous ends that come with it." Plus, they added: "It's compact enough to use virtually anywhere, and it works great in all those applications."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.