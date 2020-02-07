Shaquille O'Neal Tries to Sell His Bell Canyon Mansion on Instagram for $2.5 Million

Shaquille O’Neal is trying to unload his home in an unconventional way.

The retired basketball player, 47, announced he was selling his mansion the Bell Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing the house’s real estate listing along with a video tour of the luxurious residence.

“I’M SELLING MY HOME IN BELL CANYON CA,” he wrote in the caption.

Standing at 5,217 square feet on an acre of land, the property boasts five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, according to O’Neal.

“It’s in a premier cul-da-sac offering privacy,” he wrote in the description. “It’s an open floor plan with a two story foyer leading to a formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings off a formal living room with porcelain flooring and chef’s kitchen.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

The former NBA star added that the kitchen includes “marble countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.”

“The first floor has a family room, dinning room, wine closet, wet bar, media room, laundry room, office and a bedroom,” he noted. “Upstairs has a the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

The property is a walking distance from a community center, a gym and a tennis court.

“It can be all yours for $2.5M,” he added, before leaving an email for “SERIOUS buyers” to contact for more information.

Located inside a gated community, the contemporary home has an open layout that displays some of Shaq’s basketball trophies and artwork dedicated to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Image zoom Shaquille O'Neal's house Courtesy of Compass

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

He also has a piece in the foyer paying tribute to Notorious B.I.G. Adjacent to the entrance hall is a formal living room with vaulted beamed ceilings and a painting honoring another late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle.

A second tribute to Hussle can be found in the second living room found off the home’s kitchen, which comes complete with marble countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

The cozier den features a fireplace and a painting of 2Pac.

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

Image zoom Courtesy of Compass

The home’s lush backyard includes a heated pool and jacuzzi, along with a fire pit and outdoor seating.

Built in the 1990, the house was bought by O’Neal for $1,815,000 in 2018, according to records. He initially listed it on the market in November 2019, though he did not personally publicize it on social media at the time.

It’s unclear why the athlete decided to now advertise the sale on his Instagram.