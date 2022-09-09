WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to his uncle Roy.

In the clip, Turner and O'Neal arrive at uncle Roy's house and are greeted by O'Neal's mom, Lucille.

"I need to make sure that you're okay with Shaquille doing whatever he wants to do in your house," Turner asks Roy.

"One hundred percent. Whatever he wants to do, I'm down with it," Roy confirms before being whisked off for a two week hotel stay, his nephew carrying his bag for him.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Rich Johnson/CBS R: Caption . PHOTO: Rich Johnson/CBS

In a confessional, the sports commentator expressed his excitement for the renovation, saying, "The fact that I can do this for my uncle and make my uncle and my mom happy, it's a big thing."

Secret Celebrity Renovation follows celebrities as they give back to those that helped them achieve their goals by surprising them with the home renovation of their dreams.

Rich Johnson/CBS

In the beginning of the episode, O'Neal and Turner talk about how special uncle Roy is while they drive up to his house in Orlando. "He used to always take care of me, always babysit me," O'Neal says. "He never asked for anything, not a dime." O'Neal says Roy never even asked for game tickets.

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also in the episode, while renovations are underway, O'Neal takes a break to visit the local Boys and Girls Club. "It was a safe haven for me," he recalls of the organization growing up.

Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.