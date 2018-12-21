See Inside Shaquille O'Neal's Newly Listed $22M Florida Mansion (with an Indoor Basketball Court!)

Shaquille O’Neal‘s home may be fit for Superman, but he’s ready to move on.

The former NBA center re-listed his 35,000-square-foot abode, dubbed “Windemere Mansion.” According to Today, the basketball star first listed his house in March 2018 with a price tag of $28 million. Currently, the home is listed through Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa and Dustin Fealy of The Agency Collective in South Florida for $21.9 million.

Sprawling over three acres in a gated community with nearly 700 feet of prime lake frontage, the private estate offers 12 bedrooms with an array of amenities.

Of course, O’Neal’s home wouldn’t be complete without a place for him to practice his game, so the home is equipped with a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court that reads “Shaq Center,” and the Miami Heat logo placed at center court.

Around the walls, he has various framed basketball jerseys from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers, a photo from when he was on the Miami Heat roster, and, of course, a Superman plaque.

The Superman theme carries throughout the home, as the luxe home theater carpet is imprinted with the logo from the super hero, as is a plush round bed upstairs.

In his living room which is flows to his open eat-in kitchen with a center island, the 7’1″ athlete has a portrait of him and his mom that hangs above his fireplace.

O’Neal’s home also boasts a cigar storage room and a “showroom-style” seventeen car garage adorned with various Shaq memorabilia items, including a poster from the 1995 NBA Finals.

Attached to his master bedroom, O’Neal has a massive walk-in closet with a dresser in the middle to house all of his clothes and shoes.

Elsewhere in the home, he has an entire room dedicated to his trophies and jerseys.

Outside, the basketball pro’s home has a 95-foot-long swimming pool with a waterfall and an outdoor bar fit for entertaining. The backyard further extends with long dock on the lake that ends with a seating area.

For anyone with $22 million to spare, this home is a slam dunk.