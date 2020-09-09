Shaquille O’Neal Relists His Florida Mansion for $19.5M

Shaquille O’Neal previously listed his home in Isleworth, Florida for $22 million in December 2018

Shaquille O’Neal has relisted his Florida mansion — complete with an indoor basketball court — for $19.5 million.

The retired basketball star, 48, previously listed the home in Florida’s Isleworth community for $22 million in December 2018. Several months before that, in March 2018, he listed his house with a price tag of $28 million, Today reported at the time.

Sprawling over three acres in a gated community with nearly 700 feet of prime lake frontage, the private estate offers 12 bedrooms with an array of amenities.

The home has over 31,000 square feet of living space, making it “ideal for its privacy, amenities and sheer space offered for seamless indoor-outdoor living,” according to the listing from Team Atlas.

Of course, O’Neal’s home wouldn’t be complete without a place for him to practice his game, so the home is equipped with a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court that reads “Shaq Center,” and the Miami Heat logo placed at center court.

Around the walls of the court, he has various framed basketball jerseys from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers, a photo from when he was on the Miami Heat roster, and a Superman plaque, a reference to O’Neal’s famous nickname.

The superman logo also appears in on the bedspread for a plush round bed upstairs.

Outside, the basketball pro’s home has a 95-foot-long swimming pool with a waterfall and an outdoor bar fit for entertaining. The backyard further extends with a long dock on the lake that ends with a seating area.

The space includes a sound-proof home theater, a cigar lounge with a bar and Humidor, an aquarium-style room with a fish tank, a game room, three fireplaces, a showroom style garage fitting at least 17 cars and a boat dock. Also on the property is a guest house with five bedrooms.