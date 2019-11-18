Shaq Puts His $2.5M Home on the Market — Complete with Artwork Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle, Biggie & Tupac
The contemporary home has an open floor layout with five bedrooms and five baths
Shaquille O’Neal just listed his Bell Canyon home!
The former NBA star has put a California house on the market for $2.5 million, and is giving potential buyers a look inside the spacious property, which features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The property is listed with Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried Compass.
Located inside a gated community, the contemporary home has an open layout with a two-story foyer that displays some of Shaq’s basketball trophies and artwork dedicated to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also has a piece in the foyer paying tribute to Notorious B.I.G. Adjacent to the entrance hall is a formal living room with vaulted beamed ceilings and a painting honoring another late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle.
A second tribute to Hussle can be found in the second living room found off the home’s kitchen, which comes complete with marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances.
The cozier den features a fireplace and a painting of 2Pac.
The first floor also includes a dining room, a media room with a full DJ set-up, and a home office decorated with a portrait of Shaq smoking a cigar overlooking the desk.
Upstairs, one can find the master bedroom, which comes equipped with dual walk-in closets, its own fireplace, a rain shower and jacuzzi bathtub.
A second bedroom also has it’s own ensuite bathroom, while the third and fourth bedrooms share a bath and second jacuzzi tub.
The home’s lush backyard includes a heated pool and jacuzzi, along with a fire pit and outdoor seating.
O’Neal also famously has a massive $22 million home, dubbed Windemere Manor, in Florida. According to Today, the basketball star first listed that house in March 2018 with a price tag of $28 million. As of December 2018, the home was listed through Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa and Dustin Fealy of The Agency Collective in South Florida for $21.9 million.