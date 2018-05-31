Shaq Lists His Super-Size Orlando-Area Estate For $28 Million: See Inside

Shaq’s mansion features a recording studio, a full-sized basketball court, a 17-car garage and more!

The basketball star-turned-commentator, 46, has listed his Orlando-area estate for $28 million. And unsurprisingly, the 7’1″ star doesn’t do anything small.

The sprawling 31,000-square-foot property (featured on toptenrealestatedeals.com) overlooks Windemere, Florida’s Lake Butler and features 12 bedrooms —The master features a custom 15-foot-wide Superman-themed bed — and 15 bathrooms.

Outside, the swimming complex, which features a 95-foot pool, a hot tub, and a swim-up bar is nicknamed “Shaq-apulco.”

O’Neal purchased the estate in 1993 for a comparatively modest $4 million.

