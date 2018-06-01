Shakira Lists $11 Million Miami Mansion, Complete with a Private Hookah Lounge

Inside Shakira's Miami Mansion
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Keeping it in the Family
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Impressive Stats
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Fit for Florida Living
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
An Homage to Her Ancestry
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Cook (and Drink!) Like a Star
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A Custom Commisi
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
All Custom Everything
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Trophy Room
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement