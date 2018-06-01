Shakira Lists $11 Million Miami Mansion, Complete with a Private Hookah Lounge

The Colombian-Lebanese superstar's South Florida home features custom designs and nods to her heritage

Mackenzie Schmidt
June 01, 2018 11:57 AM
<p>The Grammy winner&#8217;s Florida home is anything but small and humble &mdash;and all 8,708 square feet can be yours for a cool $11.648 million.&nbsp;</p>
Inside Shakira's Miami Mansion

The Grammy winner’s Florida home is anything but small and humble —and all 8,708 square feet can be yours for a cool $11.648 million. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>Shakira has listed the 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath Miami Beach property with her brother, Antonio Mebarak, a real estate agent, and Ana Lourdes Martinez, both of <a href="https://www.elliman.com/florida/">Douglas Elliman</a>.</p> <p>She <a href="http://www.miaminewtimes.com/music/buy-shakiras-miami-mansion-for-129-million-6483973">listed the house once before</a> for $12.9 million in 2015, according to the <em>Miami New Times.&nbsp;</em></p>
Keeping it in the Family

Shakira has listed the 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath Miami Beach property with her brother, Antonio Mebarak, a real estate agent, and Ana Lourdes Martinez, both of Douglas Elliman.

She listed the house once before for $12.9 million in 2015, according to the Miami New Times. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>The 20,725-square-foot-parcel, which Shakira has owned since 2001, features a large pool, outdoor lounge area and 100 feet of waterfront with views of the downtown Miami skyline beyond.</p>
Impressive Stats

The 20,725-square-foot-parcel, which Shakira has owned since 2001, features a large pool, outdoor lounge area and 100 feet of waterfront with views of the downtown Miami skyline beyond.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>Inside, the singer has upgraded every space with custom finishes and furniture. The great room &mdash; including soaring living and dining areas, and a fireplace &mdash; opens onto the outdoor living space via a row of French doors.&nbsp;</p>
Fit for Florida Living

Inside, the singer has upgraded every space with custom finishes and furniture. The great room — including soaring living and dining areas, and a fireplace — opens onto the outdoor living space via a row of French doors. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>The Colombian-Lebanese star incorporated her Middle Eastern heritage into the design, building a low-slung hookah lounge outfitted with bone-inlay furnishings.&nbsp;</p>
An Homage to Her Ancestry

The Colombian-Lebanese star incorporated her Middle Eastern heritage into the design, building a low-slung hookah lounge outfitted with bone-inlay furnishings. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>The combination kitchen-breakfast nook has a minimimalist style and includes two full size wine fridges.&nbsp;</p>
Cook (and Drink!) Like a Star

The combination kitchen-breakfast nook has a minimimalist style and includes two full size wine fridges. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>In the master bedroom, Shakira commissioned a custom Venetian plaster wall treatment behind the bed and overhauled the master bath, which now includes a soaking tub and handmade decorative mirrors.&nbsp;</p>
A Custom Commisi

In the master bedroom, Shakira commissioned a custom Venetian plaster wall treatment behind the bed and overhauled the master bath, which now includes a soaking tub and handmade decorative mirrors. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>The clean, modern motif continues in a lounge and media room. The furnishings are all custom made and the house features new lighting and imported hardwood floors from Spain throughout, according Douglas Elliman.&nbsp;</p>
All Custom Everything

The clean, modern motif continues in a lounge and media room. The furnishings are all custom made and the house features new lighting and imported hardwood floors from Spain throughout, according Douglas Elliman. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
<p>Awards line a shelf in the all-white office. The singer, songwriter and dancer has racked up three Grammys, eleven Latin Grammys, thirty nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and four VMAs among others. Sadly, no trophies are included in the asking price.&nbsp;</p>
Trophy Room

Awards line a shelf in the all-white office. The singer, songwriter and dancer has racked up three Grammys, eleven Latin Grammys, thirty nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and four VMAs among others. Sadly, no trophies are included in the asking price. 

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
