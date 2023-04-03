Shakira Moves from Barcelona to Miami with Children Sasha and Milan amid Separation: 'A New Chapter'

The singer said Barcelona is "where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 3, 2023 01:36 PM
Shakira and her kids
Photo: Gorka Ezkurdia

Shakira has left Barcelona with her children and will settle in Miami, leaving behind the home city of her Spanish ex, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira, 46, shares two boys with the former footballer, 36: Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. The couple raised their children in the beachside city in Spain's Catalonia region.

The Colombian singer, who called the city home for eight years, posted a farewell message to Barcelona on her Instagram account on Monday, saying she is leaving after the split with Pique, 36, so she can start "a new chapter."

An English translation of the post says: "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

The Grammy-winning singer thanked "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

Seemingly addressing the breakup with Piqué, Shakira said: "Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!"

Shakira and Piqué initially met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They announced their separation last June.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January, while Shakira has released three tracks seemingly addressing the split.

The single's "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" lyrics seemingly allude to the split, its aftermath and Piqué's current girlfriend. In it, Shakira sings "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Shakira and Piqué had previously confirmed a custody agreement for their children to PEOPLE in November 2022.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two signed an agreement that is "best for their kids." "For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the insider added.

Piqué was born in Barcelona and enjoyed a successful career with the city's famous football team, FC Barcelona. The defender's squads secured three Champions League trophies and won eight La Liga titles before he retired from professional football in November 2022.

Related Articles
Shakira, Gerard Pique and their kids
Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence After Shakira Split as He Says He's Focused on 'Protecting' His Kids
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He's 'Very Happy' After Split from Shakira: 'I'm Still Doing What I Want'
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Reflects on 'Very Rough Year' After Gerard Piqué Breakup: I 'Put Up with So Much Crap'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Shakira Opens Up About Finding Strength and 'Feeling Complete' After Gerard Piqué Split
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England., Singer-songwriter Shakira (L) and professional soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'
Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
shakira and gerard pique
Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2umB7jwQX/?hl=en hed: Shakira’s Ex Goes Instagram Official with new GF
Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira
shakira and gerard pique
Shakira Opens Up About Moving Past Betrayal as She Marks First New Year's Since Gerard Piqué Split
Shakira and her kids
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira Poses with Her Sons
Shakira Poses with Sons in Desert During First Christmas Since Split: 'Searching for Serenity'
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue