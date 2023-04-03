Shakira Moves from Barcelona to Miami with Children Sasha and Milan amid Separation: 'A New Chapter'

Shakira has left Barcelona with her children and will settle in Miami, leaving behind the home city of her Spanish ex, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira, 46, shares two boys with the former footballer, 36: Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. The couple raised their children in the beachside city in Spain's Catalonia region.

The Colombian singer, who called the city home for eight years, posted a farewell message to Barcelona on her Instagram account on Monday, saying she is leaving after the split with Pique, 36, so she can start "a new chapter."

An English translation of the post says: "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

The Grammy-winning singer thanked "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

Seemingly addressing the breakup with Piqué, Shakira said: "Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!"

Shakira and Piqué initially met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They announced their separation last June.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January, while Shakira has released three tracks seemingly addressing the split.

The single's "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" lyrics seemingly allude to the split, its aftermath and Piqué's current girlfriend. In it, Shakira sings "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

Shakira and Piqué had previously confirmed a custody agreement for their children to PEOPLE in November 2022.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two signed an agreement that is "best for their kids." "For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the insider added.

Piqué was born in Barcelona and enjoyed a successful career with the city's famous football team, FC Barcelona. The defender's squads secured three Champions League trophies and won eight La Liga titles before he retired from professional football in November 2022.