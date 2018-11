The former NFL cornerback, who renovates homes with his ex-girlfriend on their Flip or Flop spin-off, works out five times a week: “My goal is that when people look at me, they say, ‘Well, I can see that he used to play professional football.'” He has a way with curb appeal and artistic tile designs, but Jenkins says the average guy can impress others with three simple tools: “a screwdriver, a flashlight and a hammer. You can do a lot with those things.”

For even more on PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands Friday. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new Amazon store!