The neighborhood is also home to the real Mr. Big, Chris Noth, according to a rep for Casa Blanca, which holds the listing

Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell's Former N.Y.C. Apartment Listed for $2.7M

Candace Bushnell is looking to part ways with her New York City home.

Last week, the 62-year-old bestselling author and creator of Sex and The City listed her two-bedroom, 1.5-bath apartment in Greenwich Village for $2.7 million. The apartment is listed on Casa Blanca, a new real estate app that touts itself as "Bumble for finding a home."

Neighbors to Bushnell's chic apartment include Sex and the City's very own Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and designer Jonathan Adler, who designed the apartment, according to a representative for Casa Blanca.

The listing for Bushnell's New York City space came just before news broke of the upcoming Sex and the City HBO Max revival.

On Sunday, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed the news of a future reboot, titled And Just Like That, on Instagram.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter, " Parker shared on Instagram alongside the trailer.

In the video, Parker could be heard typing away at her computer: "And just like that..." appearing on the screen, followed by "the story continues..."

Both Nixon and Davis also shared the video on their accounts. "You, me, New York... anything is possible," Nixon captioned her post, while Davis added, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

Notably absent was the trio's Sex and the City castmate, Kim Cattrall. The actress, 64, has publicly maintained that she would never return to the franchise.

While many fans and critics shared their qualms that a SATC without Samantha would not be the same, Bushnell said that that viewers should not worry about the show's storyline without Cattrall's famous character.

"You know what, I think it's fine," Bushnell told Page Six just days after the revival's announcement. "Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that."

Bushnell continued on to say that she thinks the show will be "interesting" without Samantha and that the series can now further explore its other characters.